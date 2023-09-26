Aqua Libra Sparkling Water Blood Orange and Mango 4x330ml

Blood Orange and Mango Flavour Sparkling Water Drink.

Aqua Libra Blood Orange and Mango infused sparkling water, uses essential oils, aromas, fruit extracts – and a little sparkle –all without the calories You’ll never find sugar, sweeteners or anything artificial in our drinks. Just sparkling water, natural flavours and a dash of lemon. Our 330ml cans are ideal served over ice with a fresh fruit garnish. And because we chose cans over plastic bottles, you can put them in to be recycled over and over again.

When we first released our drinks in the 1980s, wellness was quite a new concept. Only a select few joined us at the beginning of Aqua Libra’s pioneering journey – people like Princess Diana and Darcey Bussell. We’re so pleased that wellness and sustainability are now bigger parts of everyone’s lives. And we want to keep doing our bit by providing moments of feel-good sparkle for everyone. Our natural fruity flavours contain nothing but sparkling water, lemon juice & natural flavouring . These elements are blended to form our 3 flavours of infused sparkling water: Raspberry & Blackcurrant, Cucumber Mint & Lime and Blood Orange & Mango – all available in 330ml cans and multipacks.

Aqua Libra and the Aqua Libra logo are registered trade marks of Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.

There’s no Sugar, calories, artificials or sweeteners in our drinks We’re approved Vegan by Vegetarian Society Our aluminium cans are infinitely recyclable All our drinks are free from gluten, caffeine and sodium

Pack size: 1320ML

No Sugar No Calories

Ingredients

Sparkling Water, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Natural Blood Orange Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings of 330ml

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best Enjoyed Chilled

Additives