Tesco Fizzio Zero 2 Litre

Tesco Fizzio Zero
fizzng lovery got one to try now getting another 7
Great fruit flavoured fizzy and a calorie a glass
Fruity and sugar free, love it
So like Vimto and sugar free too!
really tasty the whole family love it
Son loves it said very refreshing
It's called "zero". Which suggests there is no sug
It's called "zero". Which suggests there is no sugar content, however there is...
Better than the real thing (vimto)
Lovely bubbles
Good value, nice taste. Cheaper form of Vimto.
