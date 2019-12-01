By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Fizzio Zero 2 Litre

4(8)Write a review
Tesco Fizzio Zero 2 Litre
£ 0.50
£0.03/100ml
One glass
  • Energy6kJ 1kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3kJ / <1kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar carbonated mixed fruit flavour soft drink with sweeteners.
  • BERRY FIZZ Made bright and bubbly for sweet refreshment Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks in the UK for more than 25 years. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours.
  • BERRY FIZZ
  • Pack size: 2000ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Grape Juice from Concentrate (2.0%), Blackcurrant Juice from Concentrate, Raspberry Juice from Concentrate, Citric Acid, Flavourings, Colour (Anthocyanins), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Barley Malt Extract, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, consume within 3 days. Not suitable for home freezing. Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2L

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy3kJ / <1kcal6kJ / 1kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.3g
Sugars0.1g0.3g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.0g0.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Tesco Fizzio Zero

4 stars

fizzng lovery got one to try now getting another 7

Great fruit flavoured fizzy and a calorie a glass

5 stars

Great fruit flavoured fizzy and a calorie a glass

Fruity and sugar free, love it

5 stars

So like Vimto and sugar free too!

really tasty the whole family love it

4 stars

really tasty the whole family love it

Son loves it said very refreshing

5 stars

Son loves it said very refreshing

It's called "zero". Which suggests there is no sug

1 stars

It's called "zero". Which suggests there is no sugar content, however there is...

Better than the real thing (vimto)

5 stars

Lovely bubbles

Good value, nice taste. Cheaper form of Vimto.

5 stars

Good value, nice taste. Cheaper form of Vimto.

Usually bought next

Tesco Xero Cola 2 Litre

£ 0.50
£0.03/100ml

Tesco Mango Zero 2 Litre

£ 0.50
£0.03/100ml

Tesco Xero Cola Cherry 2 Litre

£ 0.50
£0.03/100ml

Tesco Orange Zero 2 Litre

£ 0.50
£0.03/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here