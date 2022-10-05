We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Orange Zero 330Ml

4.9(47)Write a review
£0.50
£0.15/100ml

Each can

Energy
40kJ
9kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 12kJ / 3kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar carbonated orange flavour soft drink with sweeteners.
  • Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks for more than 25 years. We take old favourites, and carefully evolve these recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • CITRUS FIZZ Made bright and bubbly for sweet refreshment
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Comminuted Orange From Concentrate (5%), Citric Acid, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Stabiliser (Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins), Colour (Beta-Carotenes).

Storage

Not suitable for freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..

Net Contents

330ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer can (330ml)
Energy12kJ / 3kcal40kJ / 9kcal
Fat<0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.4g1.4g
Sugars0.4g1.4g
Fibre<0.1g0.2g
Protein<0.1g0.1g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..

47 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

nice if its cold

4 stars

this is a fair swap for my favourite fizzy orange drink.trying to budget so if its cold its good

Lovely

5 stars

Nice and light flavour, full of fizz, and great value, recommended!

Awesome product

5 stars

Excellent quality and a great product, my husband loves it.

Bring back bags delivery

5 stars

Great drink but being delivered with 100 other things with no bags is a pain bring back bag delivery's

Great taste, good value for money, just as good as

5 stars

Great taste, good value for money, just as good as another leading brand of fizzy orange. Would highly recommend a brand switch.

Value for money

5 stars

Four for a pound they are amazing value for your money and taste fab.

Lovely. Just as good as the branded drinks

5 stars

Lovely. Just as good as the branded drinks

Really nice

5 stars

This drink was really nice and refreshing.A friend recommended it.I will definitely buying again.

Tastes refreshing, good value for money.

5 stars

Tastes refreshing, good value for money.

This is the best fizzy orange on the market, I muc

5 stars

This is the best fizzy orange on the market, I much prefer it to Fanta, Tango or any other brand.

1-10 of 47 reviews

