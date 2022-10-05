Tesco Orange Zero 330Ml

nice if its cold
this is a fair swap for my favourite fizzy orange drink.trying to budget so if its cold its good
Lovely
Nice and light flavour, full of fizz, and great value, recommended!
Awesome product
Excellent quality and a great product, my husband loves it.
Bring back bags delivery
Great drink but being delivered with 100 other things with no bags is a pain bring back bag delivery's
Great taste, good value for money, just as good as another leading brand of fizzy orange. Would highly recommend a brand switch.
Value for money
Four for a pound they are amazing value for your money and taste fab.
Lovely. Just as good as the branded drinks
Really nice
This drink was really nice and refreshing.A friend recommended it.I will definitely buying again.
Tastes refreshing, good value for money.
This is the best fizzy orange on the market, I much prefer it to Fanta, Tango or any other brand.