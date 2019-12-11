By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sprite No Sugar 8X330ml

£ 3.00
£0.11/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Sparkling Low Calorie Lemon-Lime Flavour Soft Drink with Sweeteners
  • Great Sprite taste, zero sugar
  • A clean, crisp, fresh tasting lemon and lime drink with no sugar or calories.
  • No sugar
  • No calories
  • Natural flavours
  • No artificial colours
  • Caffeine-free
  • Serve ice cold for maximum enjoyment.
  • 8 individual 330ml cans
  • Keep cold in the fridge.
  • Please recycle.
  • Coca-Cola and the Environment
  • Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment
  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
  • Zero sugar and calories
  • Zero added preservatives
  • This product is GMO free
  • This product is gluten free
  • This product is allergen free
  • This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans
  • Pack size: 2640ml
  • Zero sugar
  • Zero calories

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Citric Acid, Natural Lemon and Lime Flavourings, Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate)

Allergy Information

  • This product is allergen free

Storage

Store cool and dryBest before end: see base of can for date

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled Film. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside

Name and address

  • Coca-Cola Enterprises Ltd,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1EZ.

Return to

  • Coca-Cola Enterprises Ltd,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1EZ.
  • 0800 227711
  • Coca-Cola.co.uk

Net Contents

8 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml (%*)
Energy 5kJ17kJ
-1kcal3kcal (0%)
Fat 0g0g (0%)
Of which saturates 0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate 0g0g (0%)
Of which sugars 0g0g (0%)
Protein 0g0g (0%)
Salt 0.07g0.23g (4%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

