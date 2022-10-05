Tesco Diet Lemonade 330Ml

Always good
good substitute
the buying options are really good.4 for £1.The branded cola drinks are way too expensive unless on offer so to pick several of the variety of tesco drinks has saved money.Theres not much difference in flavour from the branded fruit flavours
Keep the fizz in your drinks!
Excellent product.I prefer cans to bottles as a bottle,once opened loses its fizz to quickly. Great value as they were on offer.
Great fresh taste
As good as premium brands
Fab quality Amazing value. This will become a regular product on my shopping list
Refreshing
Tastes good and very refreshing
Very good value for money and taste like r whites
Prefer cans rather than big bottles as they go flat. Would like packs of four to be available again rather than buying individual cans for some reason that is no longer offered as an option !
Ideal
Lovely chilled on a hot day with ice.
Good mixer
Used as a mixer and it was refreshing and palatable. Reasonably priced whilst on offer and a better option than the bottled one which often goes flat quickly.