Tesco Diet Lemonade 330Ml

4.6(31)Write a review
Tesco Diet Lemonade 330Ml
£0.50
£0.15/100ml

Each can

Energy
14kJ
3kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.13g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 4kJ / 1kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar carbonated lemonade soft drink with lemon juice from concentrate and sweeteners.
  • Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks for more than 25 years. We take old favourites, and carefully evolve these recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • SHERBERTY & SWEET Made with lemon juice from concentrate for a bright citrus zing
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (2%), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Flavourings, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Not suitable for freezing.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..

Recycling info

Can. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

330ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlEach can (330ml)
Energy4kJ / 1kcal14kJ / 3kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate<0.1g0.1g
Sugars<0.1g0.1g
Fibre<0.1g<0.1g
Protein<0.1g<0.1g
Salt0.04g0.13g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

31 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Always good

5 stars

Always good

good substitute

3 stars

the buying options are really good.4 for £1.The branded cola drinks are way too expensive unless on offer so to pick several of the variety of tesco drinks has saved money.Theres not much difference in flavour from the branded fruit flavours

Keep the fizz in your drinks!

5 stars

Excellent product.I prefer cans to bottles as a bottle,once opened loses its fizz to quickly. Great value as they were on offer.

Great fresh taste

4 stars

Great fresh taste

As good as premium brands

5 stars

Fab quality Amazing value. This will become a regular product on my shopping list

Refreshing

5 stars

Tastes good and very refreshing

Very good value for money and taste like r whites

5 stars

Very good value for money and taste like r whites

Prefer cans rather than big bottles as they go fla

4 stars

Prefer cans rather than big bottles as they go flat. Would like packs of four to be available again rather than buying individual cans for some reason that is no longer offered as an option !

Ideal

5 stars

Lovely chilled on a hot day with ice.

Good mixer

3 stars

Used as a mixer and it was refreshing and palatable. Reasonably priced whilst on offer and a better option than the bottled one which often goes flat quickly.

1-10 of 31 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

