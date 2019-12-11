Fanta Orange Can 150Ml
Offer
Typical values per 100g: Energy 81kJ
Product Description
- Sparkling Orange Fruit Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners
- Bright, bubbly, instantly refreshing and great tasting. Fanta Orange is made with 100% natural flavours, fruit juice and is caffeine free.
- Fanta's cool taste is made with…
- Real fruit
- Natural flavours
- No artificial colours
- Sugar and sweeteners
- Serve ice cold for maximum refreshment.
- Keep cold in the fridge.
- Please recycle.
- Coca-Cola and the Environment
- Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
- Made with fruit or made with fruit juice
- With natural flavours
- This product is GMO free
- This product is gluten free
- This product is allergen free
- This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans
- Pack size: 150ml
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Sugar, Orange Juice from Concentrate (3.7%), Citrus Fruit from Concentrate (1.3%), Citric Acid, Vegetable Extracts (Carrot, Pumpkin), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Malic Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Natural Orange Flavourings with Other Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)
Allergy Information
Storage
Store cool and dry.Best before end: See base of can for date.
Preparation and Usage
- Best served ice cold or best served chilled
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Coca-Cola European Partners Great Britain Limited,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1EZ.
Return to
- 0800 227711
- Coca-Cola.co.uk
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 150ml (%*)
|Energy
|81kJ
|122kJ
|-
|19kcal
|29kcal (1%)
|Fat
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Of which saturates
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Carbohydrate
|4.6g
|6.9g (3%)
|Of which sugars
|4.6g
|6.9g (8%)
|Protein
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Salt
|0g
|0.00g (0%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
