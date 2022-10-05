We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Lemon & Lime Zero 330Ml

4.8(29)Write a review
Tesco Lemon & Lime Zero 330Ml
£0.50
£0.15/100ml

Each can

Energy
17kJ
4kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 5kJ / 1kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar carbonated lemon and lime flavour soft drink with sweeteners.
  • Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks for more than 25 years. We take old favourites, and carefully evolve these recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • ZESTY FIZZ
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Citric Acid, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Storage

Not suitable for freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..

Recycling info

Can. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

330ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlEach can (330ml)
Energy5kJ / 1kcal17kJ / 4kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt0.03g0.08g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..

29 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Love it

5 stars

Just love it very refreshing

Nice cold drink for every now and again

4 stars

4 stars

Nice cold drink for every now and again

Zesty

4 stars

Light and very refreshing

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious, zesty

Nice and refreshing

5 stars

5 stars

Nice and refreshing

Not pleasant

2 stars

Not pleasant. This is what they've replaced the lemonade with, and it's not that nice.

really nice drink and really good value for money

5 stars

5 stars

really nice drink and really good value for money

Lemon and Lime Luxury

5 stars

5 stars

Tangy taste which makes an ideal thirst quenching drink.

Great drink at reasonable price

5 stars

5 stars

Great drink at reasonable price

A Five Star Review and well deserved

5 stars

5 stars

A five-star review and well worth it. I have tried all the other flavours, and this has to be the best in that it actually tastes like it is supposed to. It honestly makes me want to buy a bottle of gin or vodka. The only other drink that comes close to this is the orange flavour, the rest are a bit hit and miss. However, this really is a five-star drink especially for the price.

