Schweppes Lemonade 12X150ml
Offer
- Energy117kJ 27kcal1%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars6.3g7%
- Salt0.06g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per: 100ml
Product Description
- Sparkling Lemon Flavour Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners
- 'Original Lemonade masterfully made with Lemon Juice'
- Made with real lemons
- With Sugar and Sweeteners
- Serve cold for maximum refreshment.
- Store in a cool and dry place
- Please recycle.
- Coca-Cola and the Environment
- Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
- Contains a source of Phenylalanine.
By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Schweppes Holdings Ltd Manufacturers of Schweppes and Roses Soft Drinks.
- Masterfully made with lemon juice
- Pack size: 1800ml
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Sugar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (2%), Citric Acid, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Sodium Saccharin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)
Storage
Store cool and dry.Best before end: see end of pack for date.
Recycling info
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Coca-Cola Enterprises Ltd,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1EZ.
Return to
- Coca-Cola Enterprises Ltd,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1EZ.
- 0800 227711
- Coca-Cola.co.uk
Net Contents
12 x 150ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per: 100ml
|Per: 150ml (1%*)
|Energy:
|78kJ/
|117kJ/
|-
|18kcal
|27kcal (1%)
|Fat:
|0g
|0g (0%)
|of which saturates:
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Carbohydrate:
|4.2g
|6.3g (2%)
|of which sugars:
|4.2g
|6.3g (7%)
|Protein:
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Salt:
|0.04g
|0.06g (1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019