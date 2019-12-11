Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Free From Range
Free From Biscuits & Cookies
Free From Biscuits & Cookies
Free From Biscuits & Cookies
Showing
1-24
of
30 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(2)
Filter by
Special Offers
(3)
1 Category
Filter by
Free From Biscuits
& Cookies
(30)
13 Brands
Filter by
Free From
(11)
Filter by
Tesco Finest
(3)
Filter by
Hobnobs
(2)
Filter by
Nairns
(2)
Filter by
Prewetts
(2)
Filter by
Schar
(2)
Filter by
The Chia Co
(2)
Filter by
Bahlsen
(1)
Filter by
Dietary
Specials
(1)
Filter by
Dr Schar
(1)
Filter by
Nairn's
(1)
Filter by
Tesco
(1)
Filter by
Wholebake
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
No gluten
(29)
Filter by
Halal
(28)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(28)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(28)
Filter by
No egg
(23)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(19)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(16)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(10)
Filter by
No lactose
(9)
Filter by
Low salt
(8)
Filter by
No milk
(8)
Filter by
No soya
(7)
Filter by
Vegan
(5)
Filter by
High fibre
(4)
Filter by
Low sugar
(2)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(30)
Nine Super Seeds Carob Raspberry Chia 4X40g
Write a review
£
2.25
£
1.41
/100g
Add Nine Super Seeds Carob Raspberry Chia 4X40g
Add
add Nine Super Seeds Carob Raspberry Chia 4X40g to basket
Nairns Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Biscuits 160G
Write a review
£
1.80
£
1.13
/100g
Add Nairns Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Biscuits 160G
Add
add Nairns Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Biscuits 160G to basket
Nairns Gluten Free Ginger Biscuit Break 160G
Write a review
£
1.80
£
1.13
/100g
Add Nairns Gluten Free Ginger Biscuit Break 160G
Add
add Nairns Gluten Free Ginger Biscuit Break 160G to basket
Nairns Gluten Free Oats & Fruit Biscuits 160G
Write a review
£
1.80
£
1.13
/100g
Add Nairns Gluten Free Oats & Fruit Biscuits 160G
Add
add Nairns Gluten Free Oats & Fruit Biscuits 160G to basket
Prewetts Gluten Free Chocoful Biscuit 5 Pack 100G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
2.00
/100g
Add Prewetts Gluten Free Chocoful Biscuit 5 Pack 100G
Add
add Prewetts Gluten Free Chocoful Biscuit 5 Pack 100G to basket
Bahlsen Zoo Gluten Free Biscuits 100G
Write a review
£
1.80
£
1.80
/100g
Add Bahlsen Zoo Gluten Free Biscuits 100G
Add
add Bahlsen Zoo Gluten Free Biscuits 100G to basket
Tesco Finest Free From Triple Chocolate Cookies 150G
Write a review
Rest of
Free From Cookies
shelf
£
1.80
£
1.20
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Free From Triple Chocolate Cookies 150G
Add
add Tesco Finest Free From Triple Chocolate Cookies 150G to basket
Tesco Free From Digestive Biscuits 160G
Write a review
£
1.30
£
0.81
/100g
Add Tesco Free From Digestive Biscuits 160G
Add
add Tesco Free From Digestive Biscuits 160G to basket
Prewetts Gluten Free Jammy Wheel 160G
Write a review
£
1.60
£
1.00
/100g
Add Prewetts Gluten Free Jammy Wheel 160G
Add
add Prewetts Gluten Free Jammy Wheel 160G to basket
Tesco Finest Free From Dark Chocolate Ginger Cookies 150G
Write a review
Rest of
Free From Cookies
shelf
£
1.80
£
1.20
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Free From Dark Chocolate Ginger Cookies 150G
Add
add Tesco Finest Free From Dark Chocolate Ginger Cookies 150G to basket
Mcvities Gluten Free Original Hobnobs 150G
Write a review
£
1.70
£
1.14
/100g
Add Mcvities Gluten Free Original Hobnobs 150G
Add
add Mcvities Gluten Free Original Hobnobs 150G to basket
Mcvities Gluten Free Chocolate Hobnobs 150G
Write a review
£
2.20
£
1.47
/100g
Add Mcvities Gluten Free Chocolate Hobnobs 150G
Add
add Mcvities Gluten Free Chocolate Hobnobs 150G to basket
Schar Custard Creams 125G
Write a review
£
1.40
£
11.20
/kg
Add Schar Custard Creams 125G
Add
add Schar Custard Creams 125G to basket
Tesco Finest Free From Oat & Raisin Cookies 150G
Write a review
£
1.80
£
1.20
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Free From Oat & Raisin Cookies 150G
Add
add Tesco Finest Free From Oat & Raisin Cookies 150G to basket
Tesco Free From Belgian Chocolate Coated Shortbread 175G
Save 50p Was £2.50 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.
£
2.00
£
1.15
/100g
Add Tesco Free From Belgian Chocolate Coated Shortbread 175G
Add
add Tesco Free From Belgian Chocolate Coated Shortbread 175G to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.
Save 50p Was £2.50 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Tesco Free From Belgian Chocolate Wafers 107G
Write a review
£
1.80
£
1.69
/100g
Add Tesco Free From Belgian Chocolate Wafers 107G
Add
add Tesco Free From Belgian Chocolate Wafers 107G to basket
Tesco Finest Free From Chocolate & Cranberry Cookies 150G
Write a review
Rest of
Free From Cookies
shelf
£
1.80
£
1.20
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Free From Chocolate & Cranberry Cookies 150G
Add
add Tesco Finest Free From Chocolate & Cranberry Cookies 150G to basket
Schar Rich Tea Biscuits 125G
Write a review
£
1.40
£
11.20
/kg
Add Schar Rich Tea Biscuits 125G
Add
add Schar Rich Tea Biscuits 125G to basket
Tesco Free From Gingerbread Men 154G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
0.97
/100g
Add Tesco Free From Gingerbread Men 154G
Add
add Tesco Free From Gingerbread Men 154G to basket
Schar Bourbon Biscuits 125G
Write a review
£
1.40
£
1.12
/100g
Add Schar Bourbon Biscuits 125G
Add
add Schar Bourbon Biscuits 125G to basket
Schar Gluten Free Jaffa Cakes 150G
Write a review
£
1.20
£
0.80
/100g
Add Schar Gluten Free Jaffa Cakes 150G
Add
add Schar Gluten Free Jaffa Cakes 150G to basket
New
Tesco Free From Swirly Chocolate Wafers 108G (4X27g)
Write a review
Rest of
Free From Chocolate & Sweets
shelf
£
1.50
£
1.39
/100g
Add Tesco Free From Swirly Chocolate Wafers 108G (4X27g)
Add
add Tesco Free From Swirly Chocolate Wafers 108G (4X27g) to basket
New
Tesco Free From Stem Ginger Cookie 150G
Write a review
£
1.20
£
0.80
/100g
Add Tesco Free From Stem Ginger Cookie 150G
Add
add Tesco Free From Stem Ginger Cookie 150G to basket
Tesco Free From Breakfast Biscuits Chocolate Chip 225G
Write a review
£
1.65
£
0.92
/100g
Add Tesco Free From Breakfast Biscuits Chocolate Chip 225G
Add
add Tesco Free From Breakfast Biscuits Chocolate Chip 225G to basket
Showing
1-24
of
30 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 6 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(2)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(3)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(30)
Free From Range
(30)
Free From Biscuits & Cookies
(30)
Free From Biscuits & Cookies
(30)
Filter by
BRAND
Free From
(11)
Tesco Finest
(3)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
No gluten
(29)
Halal
(28)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close