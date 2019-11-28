Tesco Free From Cherry Bakewell Tarts 4 Pack

Great product
Delicious usually can't stop eating them once the box is open
Omit the XANTHAM GUM and you will have a winner
I cannot use this product I have a bad reaction to XANTHAM GUM , why is so much of it used when there are alternatives
Don’t bother
Very disappointed in this product . Tasteless pasty . Hardly any jam or filling with very little almond taste. Filled mostly with icing.Not value for money. Try Crimble's to see how nice an almond cake can taste on a diet . Come on Tesco . I know you can do better than this !
Disappointed
Sickly sweet,dodgy pastry,no real 'bakewell' flavour
very nice
I am a big fan of cherry bakewells. I am giving lactose a break and these are a great treat and can actually say I now prefer these.