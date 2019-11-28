By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Cherry Bakewell Tarts 4 Pack
£ 2.00
£0.50/each
One tart
  • Energy948kJ 226kcal
    11%
  • Fat8.8g
    13%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars20.6g
    23%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1823kJ / 434kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free sweet shortcrust pastry cases made with rice flour, potato starch and maize flour, filled with strawberry jam and almond flavour sponge, topped with fondant icing and a half glacé cherry.
  • GLUTEN, WHEAT & MILK FREE Free from sweet shortcrust pastry cases made with rice flour, potato starch and maize flour, filled with strawberry jam and almond flavour sponge, topped with fondant icing and a half glacé cherry.
  • GLUTEN, WHEAT FREE AND MILK FREE
  • We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food - so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion.
  • Gluten, wheat and milk free
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Water, Rice Flour, Palm Oil, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Strawberry Jam (4.5%) [Glucose Syrup, Sugar Syrup, Strawberry Purée Concentrate, Humectant (Glycerol), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring, Colour (Anthocyanins), Sequestrant (Calcium Chloride)], Glacé Cherry Half (4.5%) [Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Fruit & Vegetable Concentrates (Carrot, Morello Cherry, Sweet Potato, Radish, Apple), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Glucose Syrup, Pasteurised Egg, Humectant (Glycerol), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Palm Kernel Oil, Cornflour, Gelling Agents (Agar, Locust Bean Gum), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sugar Beet Fibre, Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Stearic Acid, Potassium Hydroxide), Colour (Titanium Dioxide), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

4 x Tarts

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tart (52g)
Energy1823kJ / 434kcal948kJ / 226kcal
Fat17.0g8.8g
Saturates5.8g3.0g
Carbohydrate68.7g35.7g
Sugars39.6g20.6g
Fibre1.0g0.5g
Protein1.0g0.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

5 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Great product

5 stars

Delicious usually can't stop eating them once the box is open

Omit the XANTHAM GUM and you will have a winner

1 stars

I cannot use this product I have a bad reaction to XANTHAM GUM , why is so much of it used when there are alternatives

Don’t bother

2 stars

Very disappointed in this product . Tasteless pasty . Hardly any jam or filling with very little almond taste. Filled mostly with icing.Not value for money. Try Crimble's to see how nice an almond cake can taste on a diet . Come on Tesco . I know you can do better than this !

Disappointed

2 stars

Sickly sweet,dodgy pastry,no real 'bakewell' flavour

very nice

5 stars

I am a big fan of cherry bakewells. I am giving lactose a break and these are a great treat and can actually say I now prefer these.

