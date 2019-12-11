By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Swirly Chocolate Wafers 108G (4X27g)

Tesco Free From Swirly Chocolate Wafers 108G (4X27g)
£ 1.50
£1.39/100g

New

One bar
  • Energy624kJ 149kcal
    7%
  • Fat9.0g
    13%
  • Saturates5.7g
    29%
  • Sugars11.7g
    13%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2310kJ / 554kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Wafers made with rice flour and potato starch covered in Belgian milk chocolate.
  • Crispy wafers coated in smooth Belgian chocolate
  • Gluten and wheat free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 108g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Belgian Milk Chocolate (89%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Teff Flour, Soya Flour, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Coconut Oil, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates).

Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids 32% minimum, Milk solids 20% minimum.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

108g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bar (27g)
Energy2310kJ / 554kcal624kJ / 149kcal
Fat33.5g9.0g
Saturates21.0g5.7g
Carbohydrate54.1g14.6g
Sugars43.5g11.7g
Fibre2.3g0.6g
Protein7.8g2.1g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

