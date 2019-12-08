By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free From Digestive Biscuits 160G

4(5)Write a review
Tesco Free From Digestive Biscuits 160G
£ 1.30
£0.81/100g
One biscuit
  • Energy230kJ 55kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.2g
    3%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1998kJ / 476kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free digestive biscuits made with gluten free oat flour
  • Free From Digestive Biscuits
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Gluten Free Oat Flour, Muscovado Sugar, Maize Starch, Palm Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

14 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

160g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (11.5g)
Energy1998kJ / 476kcal230kJ / 55kcal
Fat19.4g2.2g
Saturates7.6g0.9g
Carbohydrate66.9g7.7g
Sugars24.8g2.9g
Fibre4.3g0.5g
Protein6.4g0.7g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

mmmm with cheese too...

5 stars

A tasty gluten free option for a low Fodmap diet.

Great for cheesecake base

4 stars

These are lovely even with cheese. I mainly use them for a cheese cake base - to which they are brilliant for. My vitamix baked cheesecake recipe is just perfect for them.

These are lovely biscuits , had to miss out on dig

5 stars

These are lovely biscuits , had to miss out on digestive biscuits until now!

NOT sugar free

1 stars

I bought these on line thinking that they would be sugar free as sugar is such a problem But NO they have a mamouth amount of sugar 2.3gm each biscuit - they even taste sweet similar crackers ( Tesco) have 0.3 gm of sugar ! don't understand why Tesco don't sell sugar free digestive biscuits

Good

4 stars

I buy your gluten and milk free digestives as they are almost as good as the real thing. This is a compliment as normally biscuits are not very palatable.

Usually bought next

Tesco British Unsalted Butter 250G

£ 1.50
£6.00/kg

Creamfields Soft Cheese 200G

£ 0.49
£2.45/kg

Tesco Free From Chocolate Chip Cookie Dairy Free 145G

£ 1.20
£0.83/100g

Philadelphia Original Family Pack 340G

£ 2.00
£5.89/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here