Tesco Free From Digestive Biscuits 160G

mmmm with cheese too...
A tasty gluten free option for a low Fodmap diet.
Great for cheesecake base
These are lovely even with cheese. I mainly use them for a cheese cake base - to which they are brilliant for. My vitamix baked cheesecake recipe is just perfect for them.
These are lovely biscuits , had to miss out on dig
These are lovely biscuits , had to miss out on digestive biscuits until now!
NOT sugar free
I bought these on line thinking that they would be sugar free as sugar is such a problem But NO they have a mamouth amount of sugar 2.3gm each biscuit - they even taste sweet similar crackers ( Tesco) have 0.3 gm of sugar ! don't understand why Tesco don't sell sugar free digestive biscuits
Good
I buy your gluten and milk free digestives as they are almost as good as the real thing. This is a compliment as normally biscuits are not very palatable.