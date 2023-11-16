Nairns Gluten Free Oaties Toffee Flavour 160g

NAIRNS GLTN/FR OATIES TOFFEE FLAVOUR 160G Visit our website at nairns.com for details

45% Less sugar* *Than the average gluten free sweet biscuit We believe the simple, natural goodness of oats is for everyone to enjoy Our delicious Toffee Flavour Oaties are packed with mighty wholegrain oats and taste so good, you'd never know they were gluten free! Baked in our dedicated gluten free bakery and packed in handy pouches, they're perfect as a treat to enjoy with your favourite hot drink at any time of the day. We've compared our Toffee Flavour Oaties with over 100 gluten free biscuits, and the good news is that this product contains 45% less sugar than the average of all those biscuits.

Why not try our delicious choc chip oaties? We've been baking in Scotland with pride & imagination since 1896 We lovingly bring together the finest quality gluten free oats with real, natural ingredients and over a century of expertise. Whether you're looking for something sweet or savoury, our deliciously simple range has something tasty for any time of day.

Crossed Grain Symbol - Gluten free, approved by coeliac UK, CUK-M-124

Wholegrain Oats Plant Based Certified by Coeliac UK 49 Calories Per Biscuit Source of Fibre No Hydrogenated Fat A Pouches of 4 Biscuits Gluten Free No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives No GM Ingredients Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 160G

Source of Fibre

Ingredients

Gluten Free Wholegrain Oats (67%), Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil, Sugar, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Lyle's Golden Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Raising Agent: Sodium Carbonates, Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

Both our recipe and factory are Nut free., We cannot guarantee that our ingredients are Nut free., Manufactured on equipment that handles Milk., Not suitable if you react to avenin - a protein in Oats. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Pouches of 4 biscuits

Net Contents

160g ℮

Additives