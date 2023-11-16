We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nairns Gluten Free Oaties Toffee Flavour 160g

Nairns Gluten Free Oaties Toffee Flavour 160g

£1.40

£0.88/100g

Vegan

NAIRNS GLTN/FR OATIES TOFFEE FLAVOUR 160G Visit our website at nairns.com for details
45% Less sugar**Than the average gluten free sweet biscuitWe believe the simple, natural goodness of oats is for everyone to enjoyOur delicious Toffee Flavour Oaties are packed with mighty wholegrain oats and taste so good, you'd never know they were gluten free!Baked in our dedicated gluten free bakery and packed in handy pouches, they're perfect as a treat to enjoy with your favourite hot drink at any time of the day.We've compared our Toffee Flavour Oaties with over 100 gluten free biscuits, and the good news is that this product contains 45% less sugar than the average of all those biscuits.
Why not try our delicious choc chip oaties?We've been baking in Scotland with pride & imagination since 1896We lovingly bring together the finest quality gluten free oats with real, natural ingredients and over a century of expertise.Whether you're looking for something sweet or savoury, our deliciously simple range has something tasty for any time of day.
Crossed Grain Symbol - Gluten free, approved by coeliac UK, CUK-M-124
Wholegrain OatsPlant BasedCertified by Coeliac UK49 Calories Per BiscuitSource of FibreNo Hydrogenated FatA Pouches of 4 BiscuitsGluten FreeNo Artificial Colours, Flavours or PreservativesNo GM IngredientsSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 160G
Source of Fibre

Ingredients

Gluten Free Wholegrain Oats (67%), Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil, Sugar, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Lyle's Golden Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Raising Agent: Sodium Carbonates, Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

Both our recipe and factory are Nut free., We cannot guarantee that our ingredients are Nut free., Manufactured on equipment that handles Milk., Not suitable if you react to avenin - a protein in Oats. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Pouches of 4 biscuits

Net Contents

160g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial PreservativesFree From Genetically Modified Ingredients

