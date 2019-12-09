By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nairns Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Biscuits 160G

4.5(4)Write a review
Nairns Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Biscuits 160G
£ 1.80
£1.13/100g

Product Description

  • Biscuit Breaks Oats & Chocolate Chip
  • To find out more, visit nairns-oatcakes.com/benefitsofoats
  • Nairn's products contain sustainable palm fruit oil. Please visit our website for more information.
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter
  • 30% less sugar*
  • Than the average gluten free sweet biscuit
  • *We've compared our oats and chocolate chip biscuit breaks to over 100 sweet gluten free biscuits, and the good news is they contain 30% less sugar than the average of all those biscuits. See our website for details, and while you're there, you'll also find lots of information about our gluten free range and the benefits of oats.
  • Our biscuits are packed full of wholegrain oats which are naturally delicious and wholesome. Wholegrains are a rich source of fibre, vitamins and minerals - oats are high in soluble fibre and also naturally contain manganese, phosphorous, magnesium, zinc, iron, folate, vitamin B6 and thiamin.
  • Perfect for on the go
  • Our tasty biscuit breaks come in handy pouch packs making them easy to pop in your bag for a mid-morning or afternoon snack on the go. Or simply enjoy them as the perfect accompaniment to your favourite hot or cold drink at any time of the day.
  • Pure, Gluten Free Oats
  • At Nairn's, we know our oats - we've been baking with them since 1896. And that's why we've created a delicious gluten free range that everyone can enjoy.
  • Naturally, oats don't contain gluten but can be contaminated by other grains. Nairn's gluten free oats are carefully sourced, farmed and milled to ensure their safety. We bake all our products in a dedicated gluten free bakery, testing every batch to Elisa standards.
  • There's more!
  • If you loved these, why not try our oats & syrup biscuit breaks.
  • Great taste 2017
  • 4 pouches of 4 biscuits
  • 48 calories per biscuit
  • Source of fibre
  • Gluten free wholegrain oats
  • No GM ingredients
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for coeliacs and vegetarians
  • Pack size: 160g
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Gluten Free Wholegrain Oats (56%), Dark Chocolate Chips (15%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil, Demerara Sugar, Dietary Fibre (Inulin), Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Lyles Golden Syrup, Dark Chocolate Powder (3.5%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder), Tapioca Starch, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Cocoa Flavouring, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Milk, Both our recipe and factory are Nut free, We cannot guarantee that our ingredients are Nut free, Not suitable if you react to avenin - a protein in Oats

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before date, see base.

Produce of

Baked in Scotland

Number of uses

This pack contains 16 biscuits

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Nairn's,
  • 90 Peffermill Road,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH16 5UU.

Return to

  • Nairn's,
  • 90 Peffermill Road,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH16 5UU.
  • Tel: + 44 (0)131 620 7000
  • Email: info@nairns-oatcakes.com

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer BiscuitPer 100g
Energy199kJ1992kJ
-48kcal475kcal
Fat2.1g20.5g
of which saturates0.9g9.3g
Carbohydrate6.2g62.3g
of which sugars2.1g20.5g
Fibre0.5g5.4g
Protein0.8g7.7g
Salt0.11g1.08g
Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy

5 stars

Very tasty and not too sweet like some biscuits are.

Tasty low calorie snack

4 stars

Good quality snacks, very tasty - just what's needed when calorie counting.

We love them!

5 stars

These biscuits taste fantastic! And it's not just a great taste for a gluten/milk etc free biscuits - they can easily compete with any other chocolate biscuits. Whole family loves them! (and those on special diets love them even more!)

Fabulous look and no doubt taste. I have oat ones.

4 stars

These look great but I am loaded up with mince pies currently. As a Free From shopper I'd be sure to get them next time even during mince pie period at this price. Don't take out of production.

