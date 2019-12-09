Nairns Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Biscuits 160G

Yummy
Very tasty and not too sweet like some biscuits are.
Tasty low calorie snack
Good quality snacks, very tasty - just what's needed when calorie counting.
We love them!
These biscuits taste fantastic! And it's not just a great taste for a gluten/milk etc free biscuits - they can easily compete with any other chocolate biscuits. Whole family loves them! (and those on special diets love them even more!)
Fabulous look and no doubt taste. I have oat ones.
These look great but I am loaded up with mince pies currently. As a Free From shopper I'd be sure to get them next time even during mince pie period at this price. Don't take out of production.