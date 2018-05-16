New
Nairn's Gluten Free Oaties Biscuits 160G
Product Description
- Nairn's Gluten Free Oaties Biscuits 160g
- 45% Less sugar*
- Gluten free wholegrain oats plant based 45% less sugar*
- *Than the average gluten free sweet biscuits
- Our delicious Oaties are packed with mighty wholegrain oats and taste so good, you'd never know they were gluten free!
- Baked in our dedicated gluten free bakery and packed in handy pouches, they're perfect as a treat to enjoy with your favourite hot drink at any time of the day.
- We've compared our Oatles with over 100 gluten free biscuits, and the good news is that this product contains 45% less sugar than the average of all those biscuits *Visit our website at nairns.com for details.
- Why not try our delicious choc chip oaties?
- We believe the simple, natural goodness of oats is for everyone to enjoy
- We've been baking in Scotland with pride & imagination since 1896
- We lovingly bring together the finest quality gluten free oats with real, natural ingredients and over a century of expertise.
- Whether you're looking for something sweet or savoury, our deliciously simple range has something tasty for any time of day.
- Crossed Grain - approved by coeliac UK, CUK-M-124
- Great taste 2020
- Syrupy & Crumbly
- Plant Based
- Gluten free
- 48 Calories Per Biscuit
- High Fibre
- No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives
- No GM Ingredients
- No Hydrogenated Fat
- 4 Pouches of 4 Biscuits
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 160G
- High Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Gluten Free Wholegrain Oats (68%), Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil, Sugar, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Lyle's Golden Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Sea Salt
Allergy Information
- Both our recipe and factory are Nut free., We cannot guarantee that our ingredients are Nut free., Manufactured on equipment that handles Milk. Not suitable if you react to avenin - a protein in Oats. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For best before date, see side.
Produce of
Baked in Scotland with oats from Scotland and the rest of the United Kingdom
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Box. Recycle
Name and address
- Baked by:
- NAIRN'S Oatcakes Ltd.,
- For UK:
- 90 Peffermill Road,
- Edinburgh,
- EH16 5UU.
Return to
- Get in Touch:
- +44 (0)131 620 7000
- info@nairns-oatcakes.com
- www.hairns.com
- For EU: Ground Floor,
- 71 Lower Baggot Street,
- Dublin,
- D02 P593,
Net Contents
160g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Biscuit
|Energy
|2017kJ
|202kJ
|-
|482kcal
|48kcal
|Fat
|22.4g
|2.2g
|of which saturates
|9.2g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|57.5g
|5.8g
|of which sugars
|15.2g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|6.8g
|0.7g
|Protein
|9.2g
|0.9g
|Salt
|1.00g
|0.10g
