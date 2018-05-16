By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Cream Crunchies 180G

£ 1.25
£0.69/100g
One biscuit
  • Energy422kJ 101kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.5g
    6%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars7.5g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2111kJ / 504kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free biscuit with a vanilla flavoured cream.
  • Free from crunchy golden biscuit with a creamy vanilla flavoured filling.
  • Crunchy golden biscuit with a smooth, creamy vanilla flavoured filling.
  • Gluten and wheat free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Gluten Free Oat Flour, Icing Sugar, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Soya Flour, Palm Fat, Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Pack contains 9 servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (20g)
Energy2111kJ / 504kcal422kJ / 101kcal
Fat22.7g4.5g
Saturates10.4g2.1g
Carbohydrate66.9g13.4g
Sugars37.5g7.5g
Fibre1.2g0.2g
Protein7.3g1.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

