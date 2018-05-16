Tesco Free From Cream Crunchies 180G

- Energy422kJ 101kcal5%
- Fat4.5g6%
- Saturates2.1g11%
- Sugars7.5g8%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2111kJ / 504kcal
Product Description
- Gluten free biscuit with a vanilla flavoured cream.
- Free from crunchy golden biscuit with a creamy vanilla flavoured filling.
- Crunchy golden biscuit with a smooth, creamy vanilla flavoured filling.
- Gluten and wheat free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Gluten Free Oat Flour, Icing Sugar, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Soya Flour, Palm Fat, Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
Pack contains 9 servings
Recycling info
Wrap. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One biscuit (20g)
|Energy
|2111kJ / 504kcal
|422kJ / 101kcal
|Fat
|22.7g
|4.5g
|Saturates
|10.4g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|66.9g
|13.4g
|Sugars
|37.5g
|7.5g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.2g
|Protein
|7.3g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
