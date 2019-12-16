By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Free From Oat & Raisin Cookies 150G

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Finest Free From Oat & Raisin Cookies 150G
£ 1.80
£1.20/100g
One cookie
  • Energy337kJ 80kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.9g
    4%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars7.2g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1772kJ / 422kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free all butter cookies made with gluten free oats and raisins.
  • Free From Oat & Raisin Cookies. All butter cookies made with gluten free oats & raisins.
  • Golden cookies made to an all butter recipe with juicy raisins and gluten free oats. Golden cookies made to an all butter recipe with plump, juicy raisins, gluten free oats and sweet golden syrup.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Gluten Free Oat Flour (25%), Sugar, Raisins (18%), Butter (Milk) (17%), Gluten Free Oats, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Tapioca Flour, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Foil. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cookie (19g)
Energy1772kJ / 422kcal337kJ / 80kcal
Fat15.0g2.9g
Saturates8.5g1.6g
Carbohydrate63.0g12.0g
Sugars38.0g7.2g
Fibre5.1g1.0g
Protein6.2g1.2g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Tea time

5 stars

Scrummy, delicious, biscuit. Would love these without raisins as an alternative please.

Taste like normal cookies

5 stars

These taste like normal biscuits. Really good

I like these and they would have received 5 stars

3 stars

I like these and they would have received 5 stars if they weren't so sweet. I would prefer more fruit in the recipe than sugar.

Fab biscuits

4 stars

These cookies are delicious when you first open then but even if they are kept in a airtight container they still go soft where I buy similar once from another supermarket and the stay like a cookie biscuit

