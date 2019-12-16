Tesco Finest Free From Oat & Raisin Cookies 150G

Tea time
Scrummy, delicious, biscuit. Would love these without raisins as an alternative please.
Taste like normal cookies
These taste like normal biscuits. Really good
I like these and they would have received 5 stars
I like these and they would have received 5 stars if they weren't so sweet. I would prefer more fruit in the recipe than sugar.
Fab biscuits
These cookies are delicious when you first open then but even if they are kept in a airtight container they still go soft where I buy similar once from another supermarket and the stay like a cookie biscuit