Nairns Gluten Free Rosemary & Sea Salt Flatbreads 150G

Strong flavour of rosemary, tasty, filling. not many in a pack but they are quite big, a great gluten free snack.
Gluten Free Wholegrain Oats (75%), Tapioca Starch, Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil, Maize Starch, Honey, Rosemary (2%), Sea Salt (2%), Raising Agent, Ammonium Bicarbonate
Store in a cool dry place.
Baked in Scotland
150g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per flatbread
|Per 100g
|Energy
|226kJ
|1807kJ
|-
|54kcal
|430kcal
|Fat
|1.8g
|14.2g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|5.6g
|Carbohydrate
|7.9g
|63.0g
|of which sugars
|0.4g
|2.8g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|7.2g
|Protein
|1.1g
|9.0g
|Salt
|0.23g
|1.8g
|Reference Intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
