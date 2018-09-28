By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nairns Gluten Free Rosemary & Sea Salt Flatbreads 150G

4(1)Write a review
Nairns Gluten Free Rosemary & Sea Salt Flatbreads 150G
£ 1.75
£1.17/100g

Product Description

  • Rosemary & Sea Salt Flatbreads
  • To find out more, visit nairns-oatcakes.com/benefitsofoats
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Our product contains sustainable palm fruit oil. For further information, please visit our website.
  • Nairn's Gluten Free Flatbreads, made with wholegrain oats, are deliciously light and crispy and a perfect alternative to your lunchtime sandwich.
  • Just add your favourite topping and enjoy!
  • Naturally nairn's
  • Oat Flatbreads are a delicious New idea from Nairn's. Much bigger than a cracker, but even more light and crispy, and packed with the wholesome flavour of wholegrain oats, they are perfect for those times when you need something that little bit more substantial. With lots of room for your favourite toppings, they offer a perfect alternative to your lunchtime sandwich and are just as great with soup or salad. Our tempting new flatbreads are made with oats, which are naturally nutritious and high in fibre*, and we have ensured that they are gluten free so that everyone can enjoy them. Tasty, convenient and with all the benefits of oats - just what you would expect from Nairn's.
  • If you enjoyed our Rosemary & Sea Salt Flatbreads, why not try the Original version, too?
  • Free from food awards 2018 - gold
  • Great British Food awards 2018 - highly commended
  • The Grocer New Product awards 2018 - highly commended
  • 2 pouches of 6 flatbreads
  • High fibre
  • Gluten free wholegrain oats
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • No GM ingredients
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for coeliacs and vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g
  • High fibre

Information

Ingredients

Gluten Free Wholegrain Oats (75%), Tapioca Starch, Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil, Maize Starch, Honey, Rosemary (2%), Sea Salt (2%), Raising Agent, Ammonium Bicarbonate

Allergy Information

  • Both our recipe and factory are Nut free. We cannot guarantee that our ingredients are Nut free, Manufactured on equipment that handles Milk, Not suitable if you react to avenin - a protein in Oats

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Baked in Scotland

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Nairn's,
  • 90 Peffermill Road,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH16 5UU.

Return to

  • Nairn's,
  • 90 Peffermill Road,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH16 5UU.
  • Tel: +44 (0)131 620 7000
  • Email: info@nairns-oatcakes.com
  • www.nairns-oatcakes.com/gluten-free

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer flatbreadPer 100g
Energy 226kJ1807kJ
-54kcal430kcal
Fat 1.8g14.2g
of which saturates 0.7g5.6g
Carbohydrate 7.9g63.0g
of which sugars 0.4g2.8g
Fibre 0.9g7.2g
Protein 1.1g9.0g
Salt 0.23g1.8g
Reference Intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Strong flavour of rosemary, tasty, filling. not ma

4 stars

Strong flavour of rosemary, tasty, filling. not many in a pack but they are quite big, a great gluten free snack.

Usually bought next

Nairns Gluten Free Pepper Crackers 137G

£ 1.70
£1.25/100g

Nairns Gluten Free Cheese Oatcake 180G

£ 1.00
£0.56/100g

Offer

Schar Crisp Bread 150G

£ 1.30
£0.87/100g

Genius Gluten Free Triple Seeded Farmhouse Loaf 535G

£ 2.50
£0.47/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here