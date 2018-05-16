By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schar Gluten Free Jaffa Cakes 150G

Schar Gluten Free Jaffa Cakes 150G
£ 1.20
£0.80/100g

Product Description

  • Gluten and wheat free sponge base with an orangey filling (42%), half coated with chocolate.
  • Specifically formulated for people intolerant to gluten
  • Wheat free
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Chocolate 15% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Fat, Emulsifiers: Sunflower Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate; Flavour), Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Pasteurised Egg Mass, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Humectant: Glycerol, Soy Flour, Orange Juice from Concentrate 2.6%, Maltodextrine, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Raising Agents: Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Concentrated Apple Juice, Flavours, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Colour: Annatto

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of Hazelnuts and Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see side of pack.

Produce of

Produced in EU

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Dr. Schär UK Ltd.,
  • 401 Faraday Street,
  • Birchwood Park,
  • Warrington,
  • WA3 6GA.

Return to

  • Visit us at www.schar.co.uk
  • Questions or Comments? 0800 161 5838
  • Republic of Ireland: 1 800 818 551
  • Email: share@schar.co.uk
Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g12.5 g = Biscuit% RI* per 12.5 g
Energy 1512 kJ189 kJ
-358 kcal45 kcal2%
Fat 7.2 g0.9 g1%
of which saturates 3.3 g0.4 g2%
Carbohydrate 69 g8.6 g3%
of which sugars 44 g5.5 g6%
Fibre 2.2 g0.3 g-
Protein 4.7 g0.6 g1%
Salt 0.53 g0.07 g1%
*RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8 400kJ/2 000kcal)---

