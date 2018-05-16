Schar Gluten Free Jaffa Cakes 150G
New
Product Description
- Gluten and wheat free sponge base with an orangey filling (42%), half coated with chocolate.
- Follow us on:
- Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter
- Gluten and wheat free sponge base with an orange filling (42%), half coated with chocolate
- Specifically formulated for people intolerant to gluten
- Wheat free
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Chocolate 15% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Fat, Emulsifiers: Sunflower Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate; Flavour), Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Pasteurised Egg Mass, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Humectant: Glycerol, Soy Flour, Orange Juice from Concentrate 2.6%, Maltodextrine, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Raising Agents: Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Concentrated Apple Juice, Flavours, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Colour: Annatto
Allergy Information
- May also contain traces of Hazelnuts and Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see side of pack.
Produce of
Produced in EU
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Dr. Schär UK Ltd.,
- 401 Faraday Street,
- Birchwood Park,
- Warrington,
- WA3 6GA.
Return to
- Visit us at www.schar.co.uk
- Questions or Comments? 0800 161 5838
- Republic of Ireland: 1 800 818 551
- Email: share@schar.co.uk
- Dr. Schär UK Ltd.,
- 401 Faraday Street,
- Birchwood Park,
- Warrington,
- WA3 6GA.
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|12.5 g = Biscuit
|% RI* per 12.5 g
|Energy
|1512 kJ
|189 kJ
|-
|358 kcal
|45 kcal
|2%
|Fat
|7.2 g
|0.9 g
|1%
|of which saturates
|3.3 g
|0.4 g
|2%
|Carbohydrate
|69 g
|8.6 g
|3%
|of which sugars
|44 g
|5.5 g
|6%
|Fibre
|2.2 g
|0.3 g
|-
|Protein
|4.7 g
|0.6 g
|1%
|Salt
|0.53 g
|0.07 g
|1%
|*RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8 400kJ/2 000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019