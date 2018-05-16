Tesco Free From Shortbread 160G

- Energy396kJ 95kcal5%
- Fat5.1g7%
- Saturates3.0g15%
- Sugars3.3g4%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2226kJ / 532kcal
Product Description
- Gluten free all butter shortbread made with cornflour, rice flour and soya flour.
- All butter shortbread made with cornflour, rice flour and soya flour.
- Carefully baked to perfection for a buttery, crumbly biscuit.
- Gluten and wheat free
- Carefully baked to perfection for a buttery crumbly biscuit
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 160g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Butter (Milk) (36%), Rice Flour, Sugar, Maize Flour, Soya Flour, Salt, Thickener (Xanthan Gum).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
Pack contains 9 servings
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Wrap. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
160g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One shortbread (18g)
|Energy
|2226kJ / 532kcal
|396kJ / 95kcal
|Fat
|28.7g
|5.1g
|Saturates
|17.1g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|62.9g
|11.2g
|Sugars
|18.6g
|3.3g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.2g
|Protein
|4.9g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019