Tesco Free From Shortbread 160G

£ 1.50
£0.94/100g
One shortbread
  • Energy396kJ 95kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.1g
    7%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars3.3g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2226kJ / 532kcal

Product Description

  Gluten free all butter shortbread made with cornflour, rice flour and soya flour.
  • All butter shortbread made with cornflour, rice flour and soya flour.
  • Carefully baked to perfection for a buttery, crumbly biscuit.
  Gluten and wheat free
  • Carefully baked to perfection for a buttery crumbly biscuit
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Butter (Milk) (36%), Rice Flour, Sugar, Maize Flour, Soya Flour, Salt, Thickener (Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Pack contains 9 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Wrap. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne shortbread (18g)
Energy2226kJ / 532kcal396kJ / 95kcal
Fat28.7g5.1g
Saturates17.1g3.0g
Carbohydrate62.9g11.2g
Sugars18.6g3.3g
Fibre1.4g0.2g
Protein4.9g0.9g
Salt0.7g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

