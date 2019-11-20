By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nairns Gluten Free Cheese Oatcake 180G

5(1)Write a review
Nairns Gluten Free Cheese Oatcake 180G
£ 1.00
£0.56/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Cheese Oatcakes
  • Our oatcakes are made with Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil.
  • For more information, please visit our website.
  • To find out more visit
  • www.nairns-oatcakes.com/benefitsofoats
  • For more tasty ideas, visit
  • www.nairns-oatcakes.com/recipes
  • Find us on
  • Facebook and Twitter
  • Naturally energising
  • Nairn's oatcakes are packed full of whole grain oats which are naturally delicious and wholesome, and can contribute to a healthy balanced diet. Wholegrains are a rich source of fibre, vitamins and minerals - oats are high in soluble fibre and also naturally contain manganese**, phosphorus**, magnesium, zinc, iron, folate, vitamin B6 and thiamin.
  • Our oatcakes contain nutrients** that contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • 4 pouches of 5 oatcakes
  • Keeps the oatcakes fresh
  • Perfect for on the go
  • At Nairn's, we know our oats - we've been baking with them since 1896. And that's why we've created a delicious gluten free range that everyone can enjoy.
  • Naturally, oats don't contain gluten but can be contaminated by other grains. Nairn's gluten free oats are carefully sourced, farmed and milled to ensure they are safe to eat. We bake all our products in a dedicated gluten free bakery, testing every batch to Elisa standards.
  • We've a wide range of gluten free oatcakes and wholegrain crackers to choose from.
  • They're perfect with a topping, with cheese or as an accompaniment to soup or salad - you might even find a new favourite!
  • Great taste 2017
  • High fibre
  • Gluten free wholegrain oats
  • Real cheese for flavour and protein
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • No GM ingredients
  • No added sugar - contains only naturally occurring sugars
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for coeliacs
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180g
  • No added sugar
  • High fibre

Information

Ingredients

Gluten Free Wholegrain Oats (74%), Cheese (16%) (Milk), Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil, Sea Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate)

Allergy Information

  • Both our recipe and factory are Nut free. We cannot guarantee that our ingredients are Nut free, Not suitable if you react to Avenin - a Protein in Oats

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before date, see base.

Produce of

Baked in Scotland

Preparation and Usage

  • Oatcakes are deliciously versatile, Try a chunk of cheddar cheese with sliced tomato on a Nairn's Gluten Free Cheese Oatcake, or smoked salmon and cream cheese on a Nairn's Gluten Free Oatcake. Why not experiment with your favourite sandwich filling as a topping?

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Nairn's,
  • 90 Peffermill Road,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH16 5UU.

Return to

  • Nairn's,
  • 90 Peffermill Road,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH16 5UU.
  • Tel: + 44 (0)131 620 7000
  • Email: info@nairns-oatcakes.com
  • www.nairns-oatcakes.com

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer OatcakePer 100g
Energy188kJ2087kJ
-45kcal500kcal
Fat2.4g27.1g
of which saturates1.1g11.9g
Carbohydrate4.2g46.4g
of which sugars0.1g0.9g
Fibre0.6g6.7g
Protein1.3g14.2g
Salt0.23g2.57g
Phosphorus**46mg506mg
6% RI6% RI72% RI
Manganese**0.2mg2.5mg
125% RI11% RI125% RI
Reference Intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
Our oatcakes are made with Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good enough to eat on their own!

5 stars

Good enough to eat on their own!

Helpful little swaps

Nairns Gluten Free Oatcakes 213G

£ 1.00
£0.47/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here