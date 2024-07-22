Dolmio Lasagne Red Tomato Pasta Sauce 450g

Tomato sauce for lasagne.

Dolmio red tomato lasagne pasta sauce helps you create a classic, golden and bubbling lasagne. It's made with ingredients that are packed with flavour, and expertly blended to capture that flavoursome taste everyone will love. Use this alongside Dolmio Creamy White Lasagne sauce to create your perfect crispy lasagne. In the delicious crispy bits we trust! Enjoy this indulgent meal as part of a balanced weekly diet.

Dolmio helps you to create delicious, big-hearted meals that everyone loves. We have been the nation’s favourite for years, so you can trust Dolmio to deliver on great taste for mealtimes that bring your loved ones together.

Delicious – the Nation’s favourite Lasagne sauce brand Convenient - perfect for a quick Italian meal for 4 Nutritious with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Dolmio tomato lasagne sauce is suitable for vegetarians Made with 95% Vegetables

Pack size: 450G

Ingredients

Tomatoes (77%), Double Concentrated Tomato Paste (14%), Modified Maize Starch, Onion, Sugar, Salt, Basil, Garlic, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Parsley, Herbs, Spices

Produce of

Made in EU

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

450g ℮

Preparation and Usage

We call it spag bol over here Cooking Instructions: 1. Fry 500g of mince for 5-10 mins until sizzly and brown 2. Pop open the Dolmio, stir it in, let it simmer for another 5 mins 3. Pour all over your favourite type of pasta, we recommend 100g dry per person 4. Sprinkle cheese. Dish up the delish and share the love

