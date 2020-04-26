Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Clubcard Prices
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Chocolate, Sweets, Mints & Chewing Gum
Traditional Sweets & Confectionery
Traditional Sweets & Confectionery
Showing
1-24
of
34 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(1)
Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
5 Categories
Filter by
Marshmallows
(3)
Filter by
Liquorice
(6)
Filter by
Toffee &
Fudge
(10)
Filter by
Boiled Sweets
(10)
Filter by
Wine Gums & Jelly
Babies
(5)
10 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(19)
Filter by
Maynards
Bassetts
(4)
Filter by
Werther's
(3)
Filter by
Bassetts
(2)
Filter by
Barratt
(1)
Filter by
Cadbury
(1)
Filter by
Fox's
(1)
Filter by
Haribo
(1)
Filter by
Henry Goode's
(1)
Filter by
Henry Goodes
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
No egg
(34)
Filter by
No gluten
(25)
Filter by
No soya
(25)
Filter by
Low salt
(23)
Filter by
No lactose
(21)
Filter by
No milk
(21)
Filter by
Halal
(20)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(20)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(20)
Filter by
Low fat
(19)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(17)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(14)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(5)
Filter by
Vegan
(5)
Filter by
Low sugar
(1)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(34)
Tesco Marshmallows 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Marshmallows
shelf
£
0.75
£
0.38
/100g
Add Tesco Marshmallows 200G
Add
add Tesco Marshmallows 200G to basket
Tesco Butter Mintoes 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Boiled Sweets
shelf
£
0.75
£
0.38
/100g
Add Tesco Butter Mintoes 200G
Add
add Tesco Butter Mintoes 200G to basket
Tesco Mint Humbugs 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Boiled Sweets
shelf
£
0.75
£
0.38
/100g
Add Tesco Mint Humbugs 200G
Add
add Tesco Mint Humbugs 200G to basket
Tesco Mint Imperials 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Standard Mints
shelf
£
0.75
£
0.38
/100g
Add Tesco Mint Imperials 200G
Add
add Tesco Mint Imperials 200G to basket
Tesco Marshmallows 50G
Any 3 for £1 - Selected Tesco Chocolates & Sweets 17.5g-85g
Offer valid for delivery from 26/04/2020 until 20/04/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Marshmallows
shelf
£
0.40
£
0.80
/100g
Add Tesco Marshmallows 50G
Add
add Tesco Marshmallows 50G to basket
Any 3 for £1 - Selected Tesco Chocolates & Sweets 17.5g-85g
Offer valid for delivery from 26/04/2020 until 20/04/2021
Offer
Werther's Original 135G
Write a review
Rest of
Toffee & Fudge
shelf
Aldi Price Match
£
0.97
£
0.72
/100g
Add Werther's Original 135G
Add
add Werther's Original 135G to basket
Aldi Price Match
Cadbury Chocolate Eclairs 166G
Write a review
Rest of
Toffee & Fudge
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.60
/100g
Add Cadbury Chocolate Eclairs 166G
Add
add Cadbury Chocolate Eclairs 166G to basket
Maynards Wine Gums 190G
Write a review
Rest of
Wine Gums & Jelly Babies
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.53
/100g
Add Maynards Wine Gums 190G
Add
add Maynards Wine Gums 190G to basket
Werther's Original Sugar Free Butter Candy 80G
Write a review
Rest of
Toffee & Fudge
shelf
£
0.99
£
1.24
/100g
Add Werther's Original Sugar Free Butter Candy 80G
Add
add Werther's Original Sugar Free Butter Candy 80G to basket
Bassetts Jelly Babies 190G
Write a review
Rest of
Wine Gums & Jelly Babies
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.53
/100g
Add Bassetts Jelly Babies 190G
Add
add Bassetts Jelly Babies 190G to basket
Tesco Toffee 175G
Write a review
Rest of
Toffee & Fudge
shelf
£
0.75
£
0.43
/100g
Add Tesco Toffee 175G
Add
add Tesco Toffee 175G to basket
Barratt Flumps 20G
Write a review
Rest of
Sweets
shelf
£
0.20
£
1.00
/100g
Add Barratt Flumps 20G
Add
add Barratt Flumps 20G to basket
Henry Goode's Soft Eating Liquorice 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Liquorice
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.50
/100g
Add Henry Goode's Soft Eating Liquorice 200G
Add
add Henry Goode's Soft Eating Liquorice 200G to basket
Tesco Liquorice Twists 250G
Write a review
Rest of
Liquorice
shelf
£
0.75
£
0.30
/100g
Add Tesco Liquorice Twists 250G
Add
add Tesco Liquorice Twists 250G to basket
Tesco Lemon Sherbets 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Boiled Sweets
shelf
£
0.75
£
0.38
/100g
Add Tesco Lemon Sherbets 200G
Add
add Tesco Lemon Sherbets 200G to basket
Tesco Chocolate Eclairs 175G
Write a review
Rest of
Toffee & Fudge
shelf
£
0.75
£
0.43
/100g
Add Tesco Chocolate Eclairs 175G
Add
add Tesco Chocolate Eclairs 175G to basket
Maynards Bassetts Jelly Babies 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Wine Gums & Jelly Babies
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.50
/100g
Add Maynards Bassetts Jelly Babies 400G
Add
add Maynards Bassetts Jelly Babies 400G to basket
Bassetts Liquorice Allsorts 190G
Write a review
Rest of
Liquorice
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.53
/100g
Add Bassetts Liquorice Allsorts 190G
Add
add Bassetts Liquorice Allsorts 190G to basket
Maynards Bassetts Jelly Babies 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Sharing Boxed Chocolate & Sweets
shelf
£
2.50
£
0.62
/100g
Add Maynards Bassetts Jelly Babies 400G
Add
add Maynards Bassetts Jelly Babies 400G to basket
Tesco Cough Candy 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Boiled Sweets
shelf
£
0.75
£
0.38
/100g
Add Tesco Cough Candy 200G
Add
add Tesco Cough Candy 200G to basket
Tesco Chocolate Limes 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Boiled Sweets
shelf
£
0.75
£
0.38
/100g
Add Tesco Chocolate Limes 200G
Add
add Tesco Chocolate Limes 200G to basket
Tesco Fruit Drops Sweets 250G
Write a review
Rest of
Boiled Sweets
shelf
£
0.75
£
0.30
/100g
Add Tesco Fruit Drops Sweets 250G
Add
add Tesco Fruit Drops Sweets 250G to basket
Tesco Liquorice Allsorts Sweets 250G
Write a review
Rest of
Liquorice
shelf
£
0.75
£
0.30
/100g
Add Tesco Liquorice Allsorts Sweets 250G
Add
add Tesco Liquorice Allsorts Sweets 250G to basket
Tesco Rhubarb And Custard Sweets 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Boiled Sweets
shelf
£
0.75
£
0.38
/100g
Add Tesco Rhubarb And Custard Sweets 200G
Add
add Tesco Rhubarb And Custard Sweets 200G to basket
Showing
1-24
of
34 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 10 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(1)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(34)
Chocolate, Sweets, Mints & Chewing Gum
(34)
Traditional Sweets & Confectionery
(34)
Marshmallows
(3)
Liquorice
(6)
Toffee & Fudge
(10)
Boiled Sweets
(10)
Wine Gums & Jelly Babies
(5)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(19)
Maynards Bassetts
(4)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
No egg
(34)
No gluten
(25)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Clubcard Prices
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close