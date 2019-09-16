Tesco Dairy Fudge 175G

Poor judgement
Death and hell to whoever decided to keep this crap whilst ridding your range of that delicious boxed fudge in salted caramel and regular varieties!
Delicious
Enjoyed decorating a Birthday cake With the fudge
Husband's favourite
Buy this fairly regularly
Great taste
I have been buying these for a while now and they always seem to please.
Tasty
These are soft and sweet tasting fudge
naughty but nice
Buy it regularly, and at special offer price. Tasty
Delicious
This is so good that I have to hide it from myself - but I always find it!
Delicious!
I have been buying this regularly. Mmmm!!!! One is never enough!
My husband's favourite
I have to order this regularly or my husband would feel seriousy deprived! It's his favourite fudge, not too sweet but just right, it is especially useful when it's on offer with his favourite toffees too.
Disappointing
I’ve bought it before & it was nice but this time was too hard for fudge & taste wasn’t great .