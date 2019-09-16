By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Dairy Fudge 175G

4.5(13)Write a review
Tesco Dairy Fudge 175G
£ 0.89
£0.51/100g

Offer

1/7 of a pack
  • Energy455kJ 108kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.0g
    4%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars16.1g
    18%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1821kJ / 432kcal

Product Description

  • Dairy Fudge
  • OUR PROMISE We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon Sat, 9am 6pm
  • RICH & BUTTERY Inspired by a traditional sweet shop recipe
  • Our confectioners have been creating classic sweet treats in the UK for more than 50 years. We take traditional recipes and evolve them for today, so our sweets are tasty as can be, with absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • Rich & buttery
  • Inspired by a traditional sweet shop recipe
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 175g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Fondant [Sugar, Water], Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Salt, Butteroil (Milk), Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and out of direct sunlight

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 7 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1821kJ / 432kcal455kJ / 108kcal
Fat11.9g3.0g
Saturates6.2g1.6g
Carbohydrate80.5g20.1g
Sugars64.5g16.1g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.5g0.1g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

13 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Poor judgement

1 stars

Death and hell to whoever decided to keep this crap whilst ridding your range of that delicious boxed fudge in salted caramel and regular varieties!

Delicious

5 stars

Enjoyed decorating a Birthday cake With the fudge

Husband's favourite

5 stars

Buy this fairly regularly

Great taste

5 stars

I have been buying these for a while now and they always seem to please.

Tasty

5 stars

These are soft and sweet tasting fudge

naughty but nice

5 stars

Buy it regularly, and at special offer price. Tasty

Delicious

5 stars

This is so good that I have to hide it from myself - but I always find it!

Delicious!

5 stars

I have been buying this regularly. Mmmm!!!! One is never enough!

My husband's favourite

5 stars

I have to order this regularly or my husband would feel seriousy deprived! It's his favourite fudge, not too sweet but just right, it is especially useful when it's on offer with his favourite toffees too.

Disappointing

2 stars

I’ve bought it before & it was nice but this time was too hard for fudge & taste wasn’t great .

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Dairy Toffee 200G

£ 0.89
£0.45/100g

Offer

Tesco Marshmallows 200G

£ 0.89
£0.45/100g

Offer

Tesco Milk Chocolate Eclairs 200G

£ 0.89
£0.45/100g

Offer

Tesco Mint Humbugs 200G

£ 0.89
£0.45/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here