Tesco Butter Mintoes 200G

4.5(21)Write a review
Tesco Butter Mintoes 200G
£ 0.89
£0.45/100g

Offer

1/8 of a pack
  • Energy456kJ 108kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.8g
    3%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars13.3g
    15%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1824kJ / 431kcal

Product Description

  • Butter and mint flavoured sweets.
  • SMOOTH & MINTY Inspired by a traditional sweet shop recipe Our confectioners have been creating classic sweet treats in the UK for more than 50 years. We take traditional recipes and evolve them for today, so our sweets are tasty as can be, with absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Butter (Milk) (8%), Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Hydrolysed Milk Protein, Colour (Plain Caramel).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (25g)
Energy1824kJ / 431kcal456kJ / 108kcal
Fat7.3g1.8g
Saturates4.4g1.1g
Carbohydrate91.1g22.8g
Sugars53.3g13.3g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.1g0.0g
Salt1.0g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

21 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Wrong mints in bag

1 stars

I bought 6 pkts of these yesterday from my local store I love them and I've opened 2 pkts and both are containing wrong mints. They do not taste anything like they should do. I have bought many pkts over the years and they are lovely.

Excellent

5 stars

Beware, they are wickedly addictive! Yummy!!!

Lovely sweets

5 stars

Always buy these now. Good full bag. Lovely flavour.

Delicious minty flavour

5 stars

I have been buying these mints for several years and they never change.

Very happy with product

5 stars

Very happy with product

Super Sweet

5 stars

I enjoy them so much they are included in my favourites for weekly order

Lovely taste

5 stars

I buy these a lot - really nice and much better then the expensive ones

love these

5 stars

buy them all the time

Tasty

5 stars

Tasty

Taste of childhood

4 stars

These remind me of my days at my grandparents.

