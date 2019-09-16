Tesco Butter Mintoes 200G

Wrong mints in bag
I bought 6 pkts of these yesterday from my local store I love them and I've opened 2 pkts and both are containing wrong mints. They do not taste anything like they should do. I have bought many pkts over the years and they are lovely.
Excellent
Beware, they are wickedly addictive! Yummy!!!
Lovely sweets
Always buy these now. Good full bag. Lovely flavour.
Delicious minty flavour
I have been buying these mints for several years and they never change.
Very happy with product
Super Sweet
I enjoy them so much they are included in my favourites for weekly order
Lovely taste
I buy these a lot - really nice and much better then the expensive ones
love these
buy them all the time
Tasty
Taste of childhood
These remind me of my days at my grandparents.