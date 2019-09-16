By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Liquorice Twists 250G

4.5(8)Write a review
Tesco Liquorice Twists 250G
£ 0.89
£0.36/100g

Offer

Per 25g
  • Energy375kJ 89kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars11.0g
    12%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1501kJ / 354kcal

Product Description

  • Twisted liquorice pieces.
  (BOP) OUR PROMISE We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com We are here to help~: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon Sat, 9am 6pm
  • HINT OF TREACLE Inspired by a traditional sweet shop recipe
  • Our confectioners have been creating classic sweet treats in the UK for more than 50 years. We take traditional recipes and evolve them for today, so our sweets are tasty as can be, with absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • Hint of treacle
  • Inspired by a traditional sweet shop recipe
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Treacle, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Desiccated Coconut, Palm Oil, Liquorice Extract, Beef Gelatine, Flavourings, Humectant (Glycerol), Colours (Plain Caramel, Beetroot Red, Curcumin, Capsanthin), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Coconut Oil, Glazing Agent (White and Yellow Beeswax).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 10 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  Our Promise
  We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City,
  AL7 1GA,
  U.K.
  Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  Gresham House,
  Marine Road,
  Dun Laoghaire,
  Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy1501kJ / 354kcal375kJ / 89kcal
Fat2.6g0.7g
Saturates1.4g0.3g
Carbohydrate78.2g19.6g
Sugars43.8g11.0g
Fibre1.9g0.5g
Protein3.6g0.9g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

8 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty

5 stars

Nice fresh not too soft or sticky licorice

Good if you like liquorice.

4 stars

I buy this product often for the liquorice. The twists are a bit chewy but overall they are good.

Too delicious

5 stars

I adore liquorice ; but it is difficult to get an authentic taste at an affordable price. This is absolutely amazing.

As good as I hoped.

5 stars

As good as I hoped.

Brilliant flavour

5 stars

Difficult to buy a decent liquorice at a good price but this was lovely flavour and a good price

best ever

5 stars

I bought this a month ago and will ne buying it again and again

top quality

5 stars

I love Liquorice but it seems harder and harder to find. some of the other liquorice I have bought is greasy of has a overpowering taste of aniseed. Tesco liquorice is perfect. it is a good texture, a good size and tastes lovely and best of all it's great value for money. I found other liquorice comes in a big bag that is only a quarter full. With Tesco what you SEE is what you get.

cant taste the liquorice,

1 stars

cant taste the liquorice,

