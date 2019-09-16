By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mint Imperials 200G

5(6)Write a review
Tesco Mint Imperials 200G
£ 0.89
£0.45/100g

Offer

2 mints
  • Energy84kJ 20kcal
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars4.9g
    5%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1687kJ / 397kcal

Product Description

  • Mint flavoured sweets
  • CRUMBLY CENTRE Inspired by a traditional sweet shop recipe. Our confectioners have been creating classic sweet treats in the UK for more than 50 years. We take traditional recipes and evolve them for today, so our sweets are tasty as can be, with absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  CRUMBLY CENTRE Inspired by a traditional sweet shop recipe. Our confectioners have been creating classic sweet treats in the UK for more than 50 years. We take traditional recipes and evolve them for today, so our sweets are tasty as can be, with absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • Crumbly centre
  • Inspired by a traditional sweet shop recipe
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Beef Gelatine, Stearic Acid, Peppermint Oil, Water.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains approx 40 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of he best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1687kJ / 397kcal84kJ / 20kcal
Fat0.3g0.0g
Saturates0.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate97.7g4.9g
Sugars97.7g4.9g
Fibre0.4g0.0g
Protein0.7g0.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great taste.Alwys put some in my bag.

5 stars

I have been buying mint imperials for ages now and will be buying them for the foreseeable future.Good price.

Really nice mints

5 stars

I always buy these mints. Cheap and tasty.

A minty mint!

5 stars

We keep one bag in the car and another one in the sitting room.

ideal purchase

5 stars

Our favourite sweets to keep in the car and on the shelf - great price offer too

Totally perfect yummy

5 stars

Perfect for that time of the month sugar hit...all gone in two days...whoops

Not too nippy

5 stars

I don't like nippy sweets but these are very mild and delicious to eat.

