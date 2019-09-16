Tesco Mint Imperials 200G

Great taste.Alwys put some in my bag.
I have been buying mint imperials for ages now and will be buying them for the foreseeable future.Good price.
Really nice mints
I always buy these mints. Cheap and tasty.
A minty mint!
We keep one bag in the car and another one in the sitting room.
ideal purchase
Our favourite sweets to keep in the car and on the shelf - great price offer too
Totally perfect yummy
Perfect for that time of the month sugar hit...all gone in two days...whoops
Not too nippy
I don't like nippy sweets but these are very mild and delicious to eat.