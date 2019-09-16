By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Marshmallows 200G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1432kJ / 337kcal

Product Description

  • Pink and white marshmallows.
  • SOFT & GOOEY Inspired by a traditional sweet shop recipe Our confectioners have been creating classic sweet treats in the UK for more than 50 years. We take traditional recipes and evolve them for today, so our sweets are tasty as can be, with absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  SOFT & GOOEY Inspired by a traditional sweet shop recipe Our confectioners have been creating classic sweet treats in the UK for more than 50 years. We take traditional recipes and evolve them for today, so our sweets are tasty as can be, with absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Maize Starch, Beef Gelatine, Flavourings, Beetroot Juice from Concentrate.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (25g)
Energy1432kJ / 337kcal358kJ / 84kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate79.9g20.0g
Sugars62.6g15.7g
Fibre0.5g<0.5g
Protein3.8g1.0g
Salt0.04g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Not a good experience

1 stars

This new recipe is beyond any taste. It taste like flour, raw to be cooked and they don't suit any marshmallow classic taste even that's what Tesco appeal to taste.

pretty essential to my life at the moment

5 stars

big fat flumpy shmellows in my mocha all day all long

These Marshmallow's were absolutely awful, they're

1 stars

These Marshmallow's were absolutely awful, they're supposed to be light and fluffy and these are heavy and just not nice.

These are terrible. Definitely not a great example

2 stars

These are terrible. Definitely not a great example of a Marshmallow. They edible and not offensive but just heavy and very sweet.

Tasteless

2 stars

The texture is good, but there’s no smell whatsoever, which I’d never encountered in marshmallows before! Also too much cornstarch coating to keep them from sticking. First time I’ve ever been disappointed by marshmallows!

Soft and Fluffy delicacy

5 stars

One packet lasts 3 nights 2 packets nearly a week

Depend on your taste.

3 stars

I bought these to use in a fudge recipe. (*I don't actually like marshmallows as sweets). I found them "gooey".

Lovely to give my grandchildren

5 stars

I buy them whenever I do my groceries and they are good toasted also

Yum yum

5 stars

My grandchildren loved them dipped in chocolate with a smarties on tip

Marshmallows

4 stars

I love these marshmallows they taste great and fill that sweet tooth ime just right. Only a small thing why I didn't give it 5 stars there is a slight outer coating to them that can harden a bit and be a bit chewy.

