Tesco Marshmallows 200G

Not a good experience
This new recipe is beyond any taste. It taste like flour, raw to be cooked and they don't suit any marshmallow classic taste even that's what Tesco appeal to taste.
pretty essential to my life at the moment
big fat flumpy shmellows in my mocha all day all long
These Marshmallow's were absolutely awful, they're supposed to be light and fluffy and these are heavy and just not nice.
These are terrible. Definitely not a great example of a Marshmallow. They edible and not offensive but just heavy and very sweet.
Tasteless
The texture is good, but there’s no smell whatsoever, which I’d never encountered in marshmallows before! Also too much cornstarch coating to keep them from sticking. First time I’ve ever been disappointed by marshmallows!
Soft and Fluffy delicacy
One packet lasts 3 nights 2 packets nearly a week
Depend on your taste.
I bought these to use in a fudge recipe. (*I don't actually like marshmallows as sweets). I found them "gooey".
Lovely to give my grandchildren
I buy them whenever I do my groceries and they are good toasted also
Yum yum
My grandchildren loved them dipped in chocolate with a smarties on tip
Marshmallows
I love these marshmallows they taste great and fill that sweet tooth ime just right. Only a small thing why I didn't give it 5 stars there is a slight outer coating to them that can harden a bit and be a bit chewy.