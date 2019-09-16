Tesco Jelly Babies 250G

Tasted horrific
My partner and I usually love Jelly Babies, but these were disgusting! They tasted like meat!
Tasty
as good. if not better, than the well known Brand and much better value
Lovely jelly babies!
I bought these jelly babies because they are cheaper than other makes.they taste of fruit and are actually better than the others.
Great taste
I love these sweets they are juicy and fruity
Better than Bassetts!
As good as bassetts if not better, they helped get my hubby through the Great North Run 2018!
As good as any other jelly babies on the market
Plenty of jelly babies in the bag. Tasty Very good value
Great flavour, lingering.
I buy Tesco jelly babies every week because if I am going to go astray from my diet, I want a lovely little something - a jelly baby is just right for satisfying an impulse without destroying my efforts to lose weight. Jelly babies are life savers!