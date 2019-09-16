By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Jelly Babies 250G

Tesco Jelly Babies 250G
£ 0.89
£0.36/100g

Per 25g
  • Energy366kJ 86kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars17.0g
    19%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1466kJ / 345kcal

Product Description

  • Fruit flavour jelly sweets.
  • SOFT & FRUITY Inspired by a traditional sweet shop recipe Our confectioners have been creating classic sweet treats in the UK for more than 50 years. We take traditional recipes and evolve them for today, so our sweets are tasty as can be, with absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Beef Gelatine, Fruit Juices From Concentrates (0.9%)(Lime, Lemon, Blackcurrant, Orange, Raspberry, Strawberry), Citric Acid, Maize Starch, Flavourings, Colours (Anthocyanins, Curcumin, Capsanthin), Plant Concentrates (Safflower, Spirulina).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy1466kJ / 345kcal366kJ / 86kcal
Fat0.5g0.1g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate78.8g19.7g
Sugars67.9g17.0g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein6.0g1.5g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

7 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Tasted horrific

1 stars

My partner and I usually love Jelly Babies, but these were disgusting! They tasted like meat!

Tasty

5 stars

as good. if not better, than the well known Brand and much better value

Lovely jelly babies!

5 stars

I bought these jelly babies because they are cheaper than other makes.they taste of fruit and are actually better than the others.

Great taste

5 stars

I love these sweets they are juicy and fruity

Better than Bassetts!

5 stars

As good as bassetts if not better, they helped get my hubby through the Great North Run 2018!

As good as any other jelly babies on the market

5 stars

Plenty of jelly babies in the bag. Tasty Very good value

Great flavour, lingering.

5 stars

I buy Tesco jelly babies every week because if I am going to go astray from my diet, I want a lovely little something - a jelly baby is just right for satisfying an impulse without destroying my efforts to lose weight. Jelly babies are life savers!

