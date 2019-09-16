Tesco Sweet Shop Mint Humbugs 200G

Tasty and such good value
I like wrapped sweets best when travelling or at night but it’s great to pick and mix eg jelly babies wine gums fruits sherbert lemons
Our favourites.
I have been buying these regularly for several years. They are good value for money when buying two packs. Have tried other makes but always come back to these, just love the soft centres. Everything a humbug should be!
Lovely sweet
Always buy these to have on my desk at work, for anyone to help themselves to. They are mixture of sweetness, mintyness and chewiness all in one small package!
Great before bedtime!
Tesco mint humbugs are great. They melt slowly in your mouth and you rattle them around until they become a soft, creamy, chewy, sweet that you can chew along for ages. I recommend a few before bedtime or in the afternoon. I love them.
Nice
These are really moreish nice toffee centre
Changed for the worse!
Packaging changed and so has the taste and chewyness. Will not be buying again.
GOOD LITTLE SUCKERS
I buy these regularly. They have a good mint flavour and a nice little soft bit in the middle. soft bit in the middle
Addictive
I love these humbugs the best ones I have had love the chewy centre I cant stop eating them
very nice
love these buy them alot
My favourite sweetie
Great sweets thanks really enjoyed