By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Sweet Shop Mint Humbugs 200G

4.5(14)Write a review
Tesco Sweet Shop Mint Humbugs 200G
£ 0.89
£0.45/100g

Offer

1/8 of a pack
  • Energy434kJ 102kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars14.4g
    16%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1735kJ / 409kcal

Product Description

  • Mint flavoured sweets with a chewy toffee centre.
  • CHEWY TOFFEE CENTRE Inspired by a traditional sweet shop recipe Our confectioners have been creating classic sweet treats in the UK for more than 50 years. We take traditional recipes and evolve them for today, so our sweets are tasty as can be, with absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • CHEWY TOFFEE CENTRE Inspired by a traditional sweet shop recipe Our confectioners have been creating classic sweet treats in the UK for more than 50 years. We take traditional recipes and evolve them for today, so our sweets are tasty as can be, with absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Invert Sugar Syrup, Butteroil (Milk), Salt, Flavourings, Colour (Plain Caramel), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • Allergy Advice! For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (25g)
Energy1735kJ / 409kcal434kJ / 102kcal
Fat2.6g0.7g
Saturates1.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate95.9g24.0g
Sugars57.5g14.4g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.3g<0.1g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

14 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty and such good value

5 stars

I like wrapped sweets best when travelling or at night but it’s great to pick and mix eg jelly babies wine gums fruits sherbert lemons

Our favourites.

5 stars

I have been buying these regularly for several years. They are good value for money when buying two packs. Have tried other makes but always come back to these, just love the soft centres. Everything a humbug should be!

Lovely sweet

5 stars

Always buy these to have on my desk at work, for anyone to help themselves to. They are mixture of sweetness, mintyness and chewiness all in one small package!

Great before bedtime!

5 stars

Tesco mint humbugs are great. They melt slowly in your mouth and you rattle them around until they become a soft, creamy, chewy, sweet that you can chew along for ages. I recommend a few before bedtime or in the afternoon. I love them.

Nice

5 stars

These are really moreish nice toffee centre

Changed for the worse!

1 stars

Packaging changed and so has the taste and chewyness. Will not be buying again.

GOOD LITTLE SUCKERS

5 stars

I buy these regularly. They have a good mint flavour and a nice little soft bit in the middle. soft bit in the middle

Addictive

5 stars

I love these humbugs the best ones I have had love the chewy centre I cant stop eating them

very nice

5 stars

love these buy them alot

My favourite sweetie

5 stars

Great sweets thanks really enjoyed

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Butter Mintoes 200G

£ 0.89
£0.45/100g

Offer

Tesco Milk Chocolate Eclairs 200G

£ 0.89
£0.45/100g

Offer

Tesco Mint Assortment 200G

£ 0.89
£0.45/100g

Offer

Tesco Dairy Toffee 200G

£ 0.89
£0.45/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here