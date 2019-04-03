Barratt Flumps 20G

Flump inflation outrage!
I am a lifelong fan of the simple flump and have been a loyal customer to this store for replenishing my stocks. However, I have been disgruntled at the recent surge in price of the fluffy goodness I so crave. I remember a happy time when flumps fell under the ever popular 6 for 50p bargain. In today’s market, I have been forced to pay £1.20 for this same flumpage. I feel marginalised and oppressed as an advocate for the simple flump in today’s climate where maximalist and decadent sweet treats like the double decker and various dairy milk concoctions thrive. I would not be surprised at all if this were down to brexit smh! Please bring back my sweet sweet flumps to a price at which the everyman can enjoy them!