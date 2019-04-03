By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Barratt Flumps 20G

2(1)Write a review
Barratt Flumps 20G
£ 0.20
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavour fluffy mallow twist
  • No artificial colours & flavours
  • Pack size: 20g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Pork Gelatine, Cornflour, Flavouring, Colours (Curcumin, Beetroot Red)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Tangerine Confectionery Ltd,
  • PO Box 255,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 9BT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the pack (along with details of when and where it was purchased) to:
  • Tangerine Confectionery Ltd,
  • Consumer Services,
  • PO Box 255,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 9BT,
  • UK.
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.

Net Contents

20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1448kJ
-341kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 81g
of which sugars 73g
Protein 4.2g
Salt 0.03g













1 Review

Average of 2 stars



Flump inflation outrage!

2 stars

I am a lifelong fan of the simple flump and have been a loyal customer to this store for replenishing my stocks. However, I have been disgruntled at the recent surge in price of the fluffy goodness I so crave. I remember a happy time when flumps fell under the ever popular 6 for 50p bargain. In today’s market, I have been forced to pay £1.20 for this same flumpage. I feel marginalised and oppressed as an advocate for the simple flump in today’s climate where maximalist and decadent sweet treats like the double decker and various dairy milk concoctions thrive. I would not be surprised at all if this were down to brexit smh! Please bring back my sweet sweet flumps to a price at which the everyman can enjoy them!

