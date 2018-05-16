By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chocolate Eclairs 175G

Tesco Chocolate Eclairs 175G
£ 0.75
£0.43/100g

1/7 of a pack
  • Energy483kJ 115kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.4g
    6%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars12.5g
    14%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1930kJ / 459kcal

Product Description

  • Dairy toffee with a milk chocolate centre.
  • SMOOTH, CHEWY TOFFEE Inspired by a traditional sweet shop recipe Our confectioners have been creating classic sweet treats for more than 50 years. We take traditional recipes and evolve them for today, so our sweets are tasty as can be, with absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • Pack size: 175G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Milk Chocolate (20%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Palm Oil, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Palm Oil, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Number of uses

7 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

175g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/7 of a pack (25g)
Energy1930kJ / 459kcal483kJ / 115kcal
Fat17.5g4.4g
Saturates9.0g2.3g
Carbohydrate73.0g18.3g
Sugars49.9g12.5g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein2.2g0.6g
Salt0.9g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

