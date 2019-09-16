Tesco Lemon Sherberts 200G

Sad end to sherbet
Used to be one of the best you could buy - now they seem to have forgotten the sherbet so they're just lemon sweets - sad!
tv sookers
I love these sweets and great value for money
Really lemony
Buy for husband who has a sweet tooth, he's a dentist's dream
tasty, tangy and refreshing
I bought this item a week ago, all i need to say is wow a truely lemony sweet with proper sherbert inside. unlike other sweets which are merely lumps of suger with lemon taste on the outside, this tastes of lemon from start to finish yum.
YUM YUM !!
Good value for money
THE BEST SHERBETS
SHERBETS BY TESCO ARE THE REAL DEAL. BECAUSE THEY ARE REAL SHERBETS. FAVOURITES OF FAMILY
Used to be good. Now just hard sugar. No flavour
We used to buy these near enough every week. Always had a sharp lemon and sherbet flavour. Since you have changed the packaging and (I’m guessing) recipe they have no flavour, no sherbet and taste vile. I will not be purchasing these again
Sherbet Lemons not the same!
New Bag design on sweets and they have changed the sweets as well. They now have a sminty flavour!!!
Good value
Very nice flavour, good value for money
Refreshing
Keep us going on Nights shifts