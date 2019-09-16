By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Lemon Sherberts 200G

4(10)Write a review
Tesco Lemon Sherberts 200G
£ 0.89
£0.45/100g

Offer

1/8 of a pack
  • Energy423kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat<0.1
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars14.3g
    16%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1692kJ / 398kcal

Product Description

  • Lemon flavour sweets with a sherbet centre.
  • FIZZY BURST Inspired by a traditional sweet shop recipe Our confectioners have been creating classic sweet treats in the UK for more than 50 years. We take traditional recipes and evolve them for today, so our sweets are tasty as can be, with absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Citric Acid, Sodium Bicarbonate, Flavouring, Colour (Curcumin).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (25g)
Energy1692kJ / 398kcal423kJ / 100kcal
Fat0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate98.8g24.7g
Sugars57.1g14.3g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.3g<0.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

10 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Sad end to sherbet

2 stars

Used to be one of the best you could buy - now they seem to have forgotten the sherbet so they're just lemon sweets - sad!

tv sookers

4 stars

I love these sweets and great value for money

Really lemony

5 stars

Buy for husband who has a sweet tooth, he's a dentist's dream

tasty, tangy and refreshing

5 stars

I bought this item a week ago, all i need to say is wow a truely lemony sweet with proper sherbert inside. unlike other sweets which are merely lumps of suger with lemon taste on the outside, this tastes of lemon from start to finish yum.

YUM YUM !!

5 stars

Good value for money

THE BEST SHERBETS

5 stars

SHERBETS BY TESCO ARE THE REAL DEAL. BECAUSE THEY ARE REAL SHERBETS. FAVOURITES OF FAMILY

Used to be good. Now just hard sugar. No flavour

1 stars

We used to buy these near enough every week. Always had a sharp lemon and sherbet flavour. Since you have changed the packaging and (I’m guessing) recipe they have no flavour, no sherbet and taste vile. I will not be purchasing these again

Sherbet Lemons not the same!

3 stars

New Bag design on sweets and they have changed the sweets as well. They now have a sminty flavour!!!

Good value

4 stars

Very nice flavour, good value for money

Refreshing

5 stars

Keep us going on Nights shifts

