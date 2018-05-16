Tesco Toffee 175G

- Energy476kJ 113kcal6%
- Fat4.1g6%
- Saturates2.0g10%
- Sugars11.9g13%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1905kJ / 453kcal
Product Description
- Dairy toffee.
- SWEET & SMOOTH Inspired by a traditional sweet shop recipe Our confectioners have been creating classic sweet treats in the UK for more than 50 years. We take traditional recipes and evolve them for today, so our sweets are tasty as can be, with absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
- Pack size: 175G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk) (5%), Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Molasses, Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.
Number of uses
7 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
175g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/7 of a pack (25g)
|Energy
|1905kJ / 453kcal
|476kJ / 113kcal
|Fat
|16.2g
|4.1g
|Saturates
|8.1g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|74.7g
|18.7g
|Sugars
|47.6g
|11.9g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Protein
|1.9g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
