By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco All Butter Fudge 125G

4(4)Write a review
Tesco All Butter Fudge 125G
£ 1.00
£0.80/100g
One fudge
  • Energy464kJ 110kcal
    6%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars18.9g
    21%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1857kJ / 441kcal

Product Description

  • Butter fudge.
  • Rich & Crumbly Indulgent fudge handmade to a classic recipe
  • Rich & Crumbly Indulgent fudge handmade to a classic recipe
  • Rich & crumbly
  • Indulgent fudge handmade to a classic recipe
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Butter (Milk) (17%), Sweetened Condensed Milk [Milk, Sugar], Glucose Syrup, Golden Syrup, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled Card. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne fudge (25g)
Energy1857kJ / 441kcal464kJ / 110kcal
Fat14.2g3.6g
Saturates9.4g2.3g
Carbohydrate77.1g19.3g
Sugars75.7g18.9g
Fibre0.1g0.0g
Protein1.1g0.3g
Salt0.6g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

I love it.

5 stars

Definitely some of the best butter fudge around. My sons, who live in Devon, say it's as good as any they can get there and much cheaper. Warning! It is very very moreish.

Delicious, quality fudge - like Scottish Tablet.

4 stars

This is really lovely quality fudge. It's a bit more like traditional 'Scottish tablet' in that the texture is quite grainy and slightly crystallised. It's very different from what Tesco sell as 'Dairy Fudge' and worth the extra cost. It comes in large rough chunks which seem hand-cut and are not neat. Really hard not to eat half a box at once! I've knocked 1 star off for the fact that Tesco discontinued an identical product in a 150g box and have just relaunched it at the same price for 125g. The cheek!

Gorgeous!! The Best!!

5 stars

I love this fudge!! It tastes better than handmade 'luxury' type branded fudge that you pay 3 times more for. It melts in the mouth, is soft and isn't chewy. It's the best fudge around, especially for the price!

Tablet not Fudge

2 stars

This is not fudge it is tablet. Fudge is supposed to be smooth, not crumbly. Tablet is crumbly.

Usually bought next

Tesco Dairy Fudge 175G

£ 0.89
£0.51/100g

Offer

Fry's Turkish Delight 3 Pack 153G

£ 1.00
£6.54/kg

Tesco Marshmallows 200G

£ 0.89
£0.45/100g

Offer

Pringles Sour Cream & Onion Crisps 200G

£ 1.25
£0.63/100g

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here