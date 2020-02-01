Tesco All Butter Fudge 125G

I love it.
Definitely some of the best butter fudge around. My sons, who live in Devon, say it's as good as any they can get there and much cheaper. Warning! It is very very moreish.
Delicious, quality fudge - like Scottish Tablet.
This is really lovely quality fudge. It's a bit more like traditional 'Scottish tablet' in that the texture is quite grainy and slightly crystallised. It's very different from what Tesco sell as 'Dairy Fudge' and worth the extra cost. It comes in large rough chunks which seem hand-cut and are not neat. Really hard not to eat half a box at once! I've knocked 1 star off for the fact that Tesco discontinued an identical product in a 150g box and have just relaunched it at the same price for 125g. The cheek!
Gorgeous!! The Best!!
I love this fudge!! It tastes better than handmade 'luxury' type branded fudge that you pay 3 times more for. It melts in the mouth, is soft and isn't chewy. It's the best fudge around, especially for the price!
Tablet not Fudge
This is not fudge it is tablet. Fudge is supposed to be smooth, not crumbly. Tablet is crumbly.