Dr.Oetker Heart Shaped Mallows 100G

Heart Shaped Marshmallows White and Pink There are plenty of bowl-licking, confetti-sprinkling, happy little moments to be had when you're creating something special (even if you make the odd slip up here or there). And that tasty treat you're in the process of whipping up? Well there's going to be joy in every slice of that too. Because those lucky people who get a bite will know it's been made with pride, passion, excitement, love, hope and care. So whatever someone's baking. Or why. Or even how! Dr. Oetker can guarantee that with the help of our tips, tricks and long-loved products, there's always joy in the making. Get a taste of what we're all about at: UK Instagram: @DrOetkerbakes Facebook: facebook.com/DrOetkerBaking Twitter: @DrOetkerBakes Ireland Instagram: @droetkerbakingireland Facebook: facebook.com/Dr.OetkerBakingIreland/

Ideal for Valentine's Day bakes, or kids baking, the Dr. Oetker Heart Shaped Marshmallows are delicious pink and white marshmallows perfect for decorating. These heart shaped marshmallows are great for adding a personal touch to baking. Can also be baked into your favourite recipes such as Rocky Road and Crispy Cakes.

At Dr. Oetker, we've been pouring our heart and soul into baking for over 100 years. It all started with our handy Baking Powder measured sachets. Since then … wow! Our company has grown, grown and grown some more. Now we do it all - the flavourings, the chocolate, the icing, the decorations. Even the candles! But we're not just about providing quality ingredients. At Dr. Oetker, we believe baking brings joy on so many levels. We're here to help bakers with inspiration, recipes and handy hints too. You know, all the other stuff that goes into whipping up something wonderful.

Delicious heart shaped marshmallows Pink and White hearts Perfect for Valentine's Day No artificial colours or flavourings

Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Pork Gelatine, Maize Starch, Colour: Beetroot Red, Flavouring

Net Contents

100g ℮

Preparation and Usage

For use as an attractive decoration, place on icing just before it sets and on ice cream and desserts just before serving.

Additives