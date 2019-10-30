By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Salted Caramel Fudge 125G

£ 1.00
£0.80/100g
  • Energy472kJ 112kcal
    6%
  • Fat3.8g
    5%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars18.1g
    20%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1888kJ / 449kcal

Product Description

  • Salted caramel fudge.
  • Rich & Crumbly Indulgent fudge handmade with a sprinkle of sea salt
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Butter (Milk) (17%), Golden Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk [Milk, Sugar], Glucose Syrup, Sea Salt, Salt, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle Card. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne salted caramel fudge (25g)
Energy1888kJ / 449kcal472kJ / 112kcal
Fat15.2g3.8g
Saturates10.4g2.6g
Carbohydrate76.9g19.2g
Sugars72.3g18.1g
Fibre0.1g0.0g
Protein1.0g0.3g
Salt1.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Yumm

5 stars

Yummy, soft and really tasty.

