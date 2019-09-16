By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Rhubarb And Custard Sweets 200G

4(11)Write a review
Tesco Rhubarb And Custard Sweets 200G
£ 0.89
£0.45/100g

Offer

1/8 of a pack
  • Energy420kJ 99kcal
    5%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars14.6g
    16%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1680kJ / 395kcal

Product Description

  • Rhubarb and custard flavour hard boiled sweets with a light sugar coating.
  • SMOOTH & ZINGY Inspired by a traditional sweet shop recipe Our confectioners have been creating classic sweet treats in the UK for more than 50 years. We take traditional recipes and evolve them for today, so our sweets are tasty as can be, with absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  SMOOTH & ZINGY Inspired by a traditional sweet shop recipe Our confectioners have been creating classic sweet treats in the UK for more than 50 years. We take traditional recipes and evolve them for today, so our sweets are tasty as can be, with absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Flavourings, Citric Acid, Colours (Anthocyanins, Curcumin).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (25g)
Energy1680kJ / 395kcal420kJ / 99kcal
Fat0.1g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate98.2g24.6g
Sugars58.2g14.6g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.1g0.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

11 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Booboo696

5 stars

Yes I will be going to purchase some more packets.

'Rhubarb and Custard' remember it? you'll love it!

5 stars

Great old fashioned sweets, reminder of my school days, absolutely love them.... great price !

definitely not what I thought them to be

2 stars

I am sorry to say these are nothing like the title. Its not like me to condemn a product but these are just not what you would expect at least from my age group. These sweets are just OK to suck and that is it the flavour is somewhere else, either that or my tongue is dead.

Needs more rhubarb n a little less custard

3 stars

They are a good sweet and good value for money tho the rhubarb flavour could be stronger and sharper and they would be well worth a 5. The recipe just needs a little tweek

think they forgot to add the flavour

2 stars

"inspired by traditional sweets" it might be inspired but think they forgot to add the flavour. Just coloured sugar.

love these

5 stars

i buy these all the time

Best boiled sweet I have had in a long time.

5 stars

I have purchased this sweet for our journey to salisbury hospital.

well worth the money

5 stars

very good value for money

sweet and lust the right size

5 stars

once I open the packet they are so good that they don't last long at all

Tasty

5 stars

They are nice especially when watching the tv in the evening

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

