Tesco Rhubarb And Custard Sweets 200G

Booboo696
Yes I will be going to purchase some more packets.
'Rhubarb and Custard' remember it? you'll love it!
Great old fashioned sweets, reminder of my school days, absolutely love them.... great price !
definitely not what I thought them to be
I am sorry to say these are nothing like the title. Its not like me to condemn a product but these are just not what you would expect at least from my age group. These sweets are just OK to suck and that is it the flavour is somewhere else, either that or my tongue is dead.
Needs more rhubarb n a little less custard
They are a good sweet and good value for money tho the rhubarb flavour could be stronger and sharper and they would be well worth a 5. The recipe just needs a little tweek
think they forgot to add the flavour
"inspired by traditional sweets" it might be inspired but think they forgot to add the flavour. Just coloured sugar.
love these
i buy these all the time
Best boiled sweet I have had in a long time.
I have purchased this sweet for our journey to salisbury hospital.
well worth the money
very good value for money
sweet and lust the right size
once I open the packet they are so good that they don't last long at all
Tasty
They are nice especially when watching the tv in the evening