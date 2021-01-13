Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Clubcard Prices
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Chocolate, Sweets, Mints & Chewing Gum
Multipack Chocolate Bars
Multipack Chocolate Bars
Showing
1-24
of
85 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(5)
3 Categories
Filter by
Small Multipack
(3-6 bars)
(52)
Filter by
Large Multipack
(7+ bars)
(17)
Filter by
Funsize
(16)
26 Brands
Filter by
Cadbury
(23)
Filter by
Mars
(8)
Filter by
Kinder
(7)
Filter by
Nestle
(7)
Filter by
Haribo
(5)
Filter by
Kit Kat
(5)
Filter by
Swizzels
(4)
Filter by
Tesco
(4)
Filter by
Fruittella
(2)
Filter by
Galaxy
(2)
Filter by
Snickers
(2)
Filter by
Twix
(2)
Filter by
Bounty
(1)
Filter by
Chewits
(1)
Filter by
Ferrero
(1)
Filter by
Fry's
(1)
More brands
Fewer brands
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(71)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(71)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(71)
Filter by
No egg
(69)
Filter by
Low salt
(44)
Filter by
No soya
(44)
Filter by
No gluten
(43)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(25)
Filter by
Kosher
(14)
Filter by
No lactose
(9)
Filter by
No milk
(9)
Filter by
Low fat
(7)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(6)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(2)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(1)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(85)
Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Treat Size Minis 12 Pack 170G
Write a review
Rest of
Funsize
shelf
£
2.79
£
1.65
/100g
Add Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Treat Size Minis 12 Pack 170G
Add
add Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Treat Size Minis 12 Pack 170G to basket
Cadbury Twirl Chocolate Multipack 4 X34g
Write a review
Rest of
Small Multipack (3-6 bars)
shelf
£
0.98
£
0.72
/100g
Add Cadbury Twirl Chocolate Multipack 4 X34g
Add
add Cadbury Twirl Chocolate Multipack 4 X34g to basket
Cadbury Double Decker 4 Pack 188G
Write a review
Rest of
Small Multipack (3-6 bars)
shelf
Aldi Price Match
£
0.98
£
0.52
/100g
Add Cadbury Double Decker 4 Pack 188G
Add
add Cadbury Double Decker 4 Pack 188G to basket
Aldi Price Match
Cadbury Crunchie Chocolate Multipack 4 X32g
Write a review
Rest of
Small Multipack (3-6 bars)
shelf
£
0.98
£
0.77
/100g
Add Cadbury Crunchie Chocolate Multipack 4 X32g
Add
add Cadbury Crunchie Chocolate Multipack 4 X32g to basket
Kit Kat Milk Chocolate Bar 4 Finger 41.5G X 8Pk
Write a review
Rest of
Large Multipack (7+ bars)
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.60
/100g
Add Kit Kat Milk Chocolate Bar 4 Finger 41.5G X 8Pk
Add
add Kit Kat Milk Chocolate Bar 4 Finger 41.5G X 8Pk to basket
Cadbury Wispa Chocolate Multipack 4 X30g
Write a review
Rest of
Small Multipack (3-6 bars)
shelf
£
0.98
£
0.82
/100g
Add Cadbury Wispa Chocolate Multipack 4 X30g
Add
add Cadbury Wispa Chocolate Multipack 4 X30g to basket
Bounty Twin Pack 8 Pack 456G
Write a review
Rest of
Large Multipack (7+ bars)
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.44
/100g
Add Bounty Twin Pack 8 Pack 456G
Add
add Bounty Twin Pack 8 Pack 456G to basket
Kinder Mini Treats 16 Pack 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Large Multipack (7+ bars)
shelf
£
2.20
£
1.10
/100g
Add Kinder Mini Treats 16 Pack 200G
Add
add Kinder Mini Treats 16 Pack 200G to basket
Cadbury Dairy Milk 10 Pack 293G
Write a review
Rest of
Large Multipack (7+ bars)
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.68
/100g
Add Cadbury Dairy Milk 10 Pack 293G
Add
add Cadbury Dairy Milk 10 Pack 293G to basket
Mars Funsize Minis 13 Pack 250G
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Funsize
shelf
£
3.00
£
1.20
/100g
Add Mars Funsize Minis 13 Pack 250G
Add
add Mars Funsize Minis 13 Pack 250G to basket
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Cadbury Wispa 10 Pack 255G
Write a review
Rest of
Large Multipack (7+ bars)
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.78
/100g
Add Cadbury Wispa 10 Pack 255G
Add
add Cadbury Wispa 10 Pack 255G to basket
Cadbury Flake Chocolate Multipack 9 X20g
Write a review
Rest of
Large Multipack (7+ bars)
shelf
£
2.00
£
1.12
/100g
Add Cadbury Flake Chocolate Multipack 9 X20g
Add
add Cadbury Flake Chocolate Multipack 9 X20g to basket
Cadbury Dairy Milk Twirl Chocolate Bars X11 236.5G
Write a review
Rest of
Large Multipack (7+ bars)
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.85
/100g
Add Cadbury Dairy Milk Twirl Chocolate Bars X11 236.5G
Add
add Cadbury Dairy Milk Twirl Chocolate Bars X11 236.5G to basket
Cadbury Wispa Gold 4X41g
Write a review
Rest of
Small Multipack (3-6 bars)
shelf
£
0.98
£
0.60
/100g
Add Cadbury Wispa Gold 4X41g
Add
add Cadbury Wispa Gold 4X41g to basket
Cadbury Flake Chocolate Multipack 4 X25.6G
Write a review
Rest of
Small Multipack (3-6 bars)
shelf
£
0.98
£
0.96
/100g
Add Cadbury Flake Chocolate Multipack 4 X25.6G
Add
add Cadbury Flake Chocolate Multipack 4 X25.6G to basket
Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Multipack 4 X36g
Write a review
Rest of
Small Multipack (3-6 bars)
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.70
/100g
Add Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Multipack 4 X36g
Add
add Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Multipack 4 X36g to basket
Kit Kat 4 Finger Milk Chocolate Multipack 4 X41.5G
Write a review
Rest of
Small Multipack (3-6 bars)
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.60
/100g
Add Kit Kat 4 Finger Milk Chocolate Multipack 4 X41.5G
Add
add Kit Kat 4 Finger Milk Chocolate Multipack 4 X41.5G to basket
Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Chocolate Multipack 4 X37g
Write a review
Rest of
Small Multipack (3-6 bars)
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.68
/100g
Add Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Chocolate Multipack 4 X37g
Add
add Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Chocolate Multipack 4 X37g to basket
Toffee Crisp Chocolate Multipack 4 X38g
Write a review
Rest of
Small Multipack (3-6 bars)
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.66
/100g
Add Toffee Crisp Chocolate Multipack 4 X38g
Add
add Toffee Crisp Chocolate Multipack 4 X38g to basket
Lion Bar Milk Chocolate Multipack 4 X42g
Write a review
Rest of
Small Multipack (3-6 bars)
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.60
/100g
Add Lion Bar Milk Chocolate Multipack 4 X42g
Add
add Lion Bar Milk Chocolate Multipack 4 X42g to basket
Cadbury Boost Chocolate Multipack 4 X40g
Write a review
Rest of
Small Multipack (3-6 bars)
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.62
/100g
Add Cadbury Boost Chocolate Multipack 4 X40g
Add
add Cadbury Boost Chocolate Multipack 4 X40g to basket
Aero Peppermint Chocolate Multipack 4 X27g
Write a review
Rest of
Small Multipack (3-6 bars)
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.93
/100g
Add Aero Peppermint Chocolate Multipack 4 X27g
Add
add Aero Peppermint Chocolate Multipack 4 X27g to basket
Cadbury Dairy Milk For Kids 6 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Small Multipack (3-6 bars)
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.93
/100g
Add Cadbury Dairy Milk For Kids 6 Pack
Add
add Cadbury Dairy Milk For Kids 6 Pack to basket
Snickers Chocolate Multipack 4 X41.7G
Write a review
Rest of
Small Multipack (3-6 bars)
shelf
£
1.25
£
0.75
/100g
Add Snickers Chocolate Multipack 4 X41.7G
Add
add Snickers Chocolate Multipack 4 X41.7G to basket
Showing
1-24
of
85 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
3
4
Loading more items...
Show 24 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(5)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(85)
Chocolate, Sweets, Mints & Chewing Gum
(85)
Multipack Chocolate Bars
(85)
Small Multipack (3-6 bars)
(52)
Large Multipack (7+ bars)
(17)
Funsize
(16)
Filter by
BRAND
Cadbury
(23)
Mars
(8)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(71)
Pescetarian
(71)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Clubcard Prices
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close