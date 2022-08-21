Cadbury Boost Chocolate Multipack 4X37g

Perfect amount of caramel
Lovely chocolate perfect caramel. Nice centre too. Keeps all the family happy when they want a treat.
Nice flavour to small though
Very small in size, have shrunk considerably
Nothing special here, same Boost bars as everyone sells. Very small nowadays though.
Honey, they shrank the Boosts!
I was surprised to see how small Boost chocolate bars are now! They taste ok, nothing that special, and for the amount of calories in such a small bar, I probably won’t buy again.
Snack
Buy these as they are /were good value & handy for cycling just the perfect snak.
Nommers
I initially bought these because only I liked them and this is no longer the case! They’re yummy 😋
it's a favourite
Excellent product and excellent price. Very enjoya
Excellent product and excellent price. Very enjoyable.
Lovely chocolate and squiji centre
Chocolate at its best
Have always loved these and when I saw them on your list I just had to reminisce