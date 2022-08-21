We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Boost Chocolate Multipack 4X37g

4.7(15)Write a review
Each 37 g contains

Energy
799kJ
191kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
11g

-

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.5g

-

33%of the reference intake
Sugars
19g

-

21%of the reference intake
Salt
0.10g

-

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2159 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with caramel (26 %) and biscuit (3 %) filling.
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • To improve the lives of cocoa farmers & our environment
  • By eating Cadbury, you've been encouraging environmental sustainability
  • Cocoa Life helps farmers get the most from their cocoa trees through environmentally friendly farming
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • 191 Calories per Bar
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 148G

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Humectant (Glycerol), Emulsifiers (E442, E471, E476), Flavourings, Salt, Thickener (Dried Cellulose), Acidity Regulator (E501), Raising Agents (E500, Tartaric Acid), Barley Malt Syrup, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contains Peanuts.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

1x bar = 1 Portion. 4 x 37 g portions per pack

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 37g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (37 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy2159 kJ799 kJ8400 kJ /
-517 kcal191 kcal2000 kcal
Fat28 g11 g70 g
of which Saturates18 g6.5 g20 g
Carbohydrate59 g22 g260 g
of which Sugars52 g19 g90 g
Fibre1.9 g0.7 g-
Protein5.6 g2.1 g50 g
Salt0.27 g0.10 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
15 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Perfect amount of caramel

5 stars

Lovely chocolate perfect caramel. Nice centre too. Keeps all the family happy when they want a treat.

Nice flavour to small though

3 stars

Nice flavour to small though

Very small in size, have shrunk considerably

5 stars

Nothing special here, same Boost bars as everyone sells. Very small nowadays though.

Honey, they shrank the Boosts!

3 stars

I was surprised to see how small Boost chocolate bars are now! They taste ok, nothing that special, and for the amount of calories in such a small bar, I probably won’t buy again.

Snack

5 stars

Buy these as they are /were good value & handy for cycling just the perfect snak.

Nommers

5 stars

I initially bought these because only I liked them and this is no longer the case! They’re yummy 😋

it's a favourite

5 stars

it's a favourite

Excellent product and excellent price. Very enjoya

5 stars

Excellent product and excellent price. Very enjoyable.

Lovely chocolate and squiji centre

5 stars

Lovely chocolate and squiji centre

Chocolate at its best

5 stars

Have always loved these and when I saw them on your list I just had to reminisce

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

