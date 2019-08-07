By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nestle Aero Milk 4 Pack 108G

5(42)Write a review
image 1 of Nestle Aero Milk 4 Pack 108G
£ 1.50
£1.39/100g
Each bar** contains
  • Energy603kJ 144kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.2g
    12%
  • Saturates4.8g
    24%
  • Sugars15.3g
    17%
  • Salt0.06g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2246kJ

Product Description

  • Smooth bubbly milk chocolate.
  • AERO is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
  • Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
  • Visit https://www.facebook.com/aerobubblychocolate or http://www.aerochocolate.co.uk/ for more information
  • Aero® is the bubbly chocolate bar made purely from milk chocolate. What makes Aero® so deliciously special? With every bite, the chocolate bubbles inside the smooth chocolate shell will melt effortlessly in your mouth!
  • Our famously bubbly chocolate is ideal for ‘me' time, when it's time for a treat at work or in the evening. Break a piece off, feel it melt on your tongue as every single bubble is released, and revel in the bubbly pleasure of Aero® chocolate.
  • This much-loved chocolate is famous worldwide for its unique, bubbly texture, and has been for decades. Aero® was first launched in 1935 in peppermint flavour, followed by the milk chocolate variation in the 1970s. Since then, we've been creating even more ways to enjoy Aero®, such as Aero® Bubbles, the perfect way to spread the bubbly joy. With new flavours such as orange joining the range, there's an Aero® for everyone!
  • When it's time for a treat, pick up an Aero® and feel the bubbles melt™.
  • Have you tried Aero® Peppermint Bubbles? They're delicious little balls of smooth milk chocolate, with a bubbly, peppermint-flavoured centre. These delights are perfect to share with friends and family.
  • Enjoy moments of bubbly pleasure with the Aero® Milk Chocolate Multipack
  • Smooth, bubbly milk chocolate in a smooth chocolate shell
  • Our iconic, effortless, melt-in-the-mouth aerated chocolate
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 108g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fat (Mango Kernel/ Palm/ Sal/ Shea), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store cool and dryBest Before End: see coding panel or under fin seal

Preparation and Usage

  • Know your servings
  • 1 bar = 1 serving

Number of uses

Contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 604 604 (UK)
  • 00800 63785 385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • www.aerochocolate.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 27g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving**Reference Intake*% RI*
Energy 2246kJ603kJ8400kJ
-538kcal144kcal2000kcal7%
Fat 30.5g8.2g70g12%
of which: saturates 17.9g4.8g20g24%
Carbohydrate 57.8g15.6g260g6%
of which: sugars 56.8g15.3g90g17%
Fibre 1.9g0.5g--
Protein 6.8g1.8g50g4%
Salt 0.23g0.06g6g1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**1 bar----
Contains 4 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

42 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Bubbles

5 stars

Very smooth bubble that just melts in you mouth nice sized 4 pack just hard not to eat them all. Great fun for all the family my kids love them just as much as me. Only down side visit does melt and get messy very quickly [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

What's not to love

5 stars

What's not to love about chocolate? These bars are delicious smooth chocolate with a bubbly core and chocolate coating on the outside. The taste and smell were, you've guessed it, chocolatey! I'd recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great size.. great chocolate

5 stars

Love Aero, especially like the single bars. It is a great snack size. My son loved it too. Lovely bubbly. Will definitely be buying again. Great tasty treat for us all. Great price too... not too expensive. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bubbly fun

5 stars

Silky smooth on the outside, bubbly goodness on the inside, very light and not too chocolatey or sickly. The flavour is mellow but gorgeous. Went down a storm with the children. Would definitely buy again and will be the new addiction to our snack tin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely chocolate and perfect snack size.

5 stars

My whole family enjoys these snack size aero bars. They are the perfect size for lunchboxes or straight from the fridge. They are a lot less crumbly than the traditional sized bars, great for a snack and the usual great taste of aero. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth and creamy.

5 stars

I keep these in the fridge to give them a snap and they take longer to melt in the mouth. Smooth, creamy chocolate with the added texture of bubbles. The bar is just the right size for a treat, although I could eat the whole packet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not the best flavour

3 stars

I was a bit disappointed by these. The texture is nice and the size ideal but I didn't like the flavour. The chocolate taste was not one that appeals, it was almost too strong. It would probably appeal to others though. The size and multipacks are practical however. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it

5 stars

I am a real aero fan and they have just made it better. I really liked the style and shape of this chocolate bar. The 5 bitesized pices were better than the original to eat on the go with less mess. Would definitely get these again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely chocolate taste

5 stars

Aero Milk chocolate - best ever chocolate, as it sooo delicious. Light air bubbles just metling in the mouth, and smooth finish coverage of milk chocolate every bar makes it special.Bubbly filling colapses in the mouth with every bite. Great to share with friends or family, when you want something light, milky, chocolate to snack. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

What is there not to like about this chocolate

4 stars

My kids and their friends absolutely love this chocolate bar either in their lunch box or as a after dinner treat - so smooth and soft tasting, yet very light. The multipack also helps when their friends come around our house looking for a quick snack. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 42 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

