Nestle Aero Milk 4 Pack 108G

Bubbles
Very smooth bubble that just melts in you mouth nice sized 4 pack just hard not to eat them all. Great fun for all the family my kids love them just as much as me. Only down side visit does melt and get messy very quickly [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
What's not to love
What's not to love about chocolate? These bars are delicious smooth chocolate with a bubbly core and chocolate coating on the outside. The taste and smell were, you've guessed it, chocolatey! I'd recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great size.. great chocolate
Love Aero, especially like the single bars. It is a great snack size. My son loved it too. Lovely bubbly. Will definitely be buying again. Great tasty treat for us all. Great price too... not too expensive. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Bubbly fun
Silky smooth on the outside, bubbly goodness on the inside, very light and not too chocolatey or sickly. The flavour is mellow but gorgeous. Went down a storm with the children. Would definitely buy again and will be the new addiction to our snack tin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely chocolate and perfect snack size.
My whole family enjoys these snack size aero bars. They are the perfect size for lunchboxes or straight from the fridge. They are a lot less crumbly than the traditional sized bars, great for a snack and the usual great taste of aero. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smooth and creamy.
I keep these in the fridge to give them a snap and they take longer to melt in the mouth. Smooth, creamy chocolate with the added texture of bubbles. The bar is just the right size for a treat, although I could eat the whole packet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not the best flavour
I was a bit disappointed by these. The texture is nice and the size ideal but I didn't like the flavour. The chocolate taste was not one that appeals, it was almost too strong. It would probably appeal to others though. The size and multipacks are practical however. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love it
I am a real aero fan and they have just made it better. I really liked the style and shape of this chocolate bar. The 5 bitesized pices were better than the original to eat on the go with less mess. Would definitely get these again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely chocolate taste
Aero Milk chocolate - best ever chocolate, as it sooo delicious. Light air bubbles just metling in the mouth, and smooth finish coverage of milk chocolate every bar makes it special.Bubbly filling colapses in the mouth with every bite. Great to share with friends or family, when you want something light, milky, chocolate to snack. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
What is there not to like about this chocolate
My kids and their friends absolutely love this chocolate bar either in their lunch box or as a after dinner treat - so smooth and soft tasting, yet very light. The multipack also helps when their friends come around our house looking for a quick snack. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]