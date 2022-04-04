We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup 5 Pack 77G

4.8(222)Write a review
£ 1.00
£1.30/100g

Product Description

  • Peanut Butter Crème in a Milk Chocolate Flavoured Coating
  • Reese's Peanut Butter cups are a classic candy collaboration; the perfect combination and chocolate and peanut butter. Nothing goes together better than Reese's Peanut Butter and a creamy milk chocolate flavour coating.
  • The original Reese's Peanut Butter Cup was created in 1928 as a partnership between H.B. Reese and Milton Hershey. Since then, the Reese's family has grown to include a variety of flavours and forms. Today, you can try Reese's products in dark chocolate, white chocolate, snack-sized pieces and candy bars.
  • Two great tastes that taste great together
  • Pack size: 77G

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate Flavoured Coating (52%) [Sugar*; Cocoa Butter; Cocoa Mass; Skimmed Milk Powder; Milk Fat; Lactose (Milk); Emulsifiers, Soya Lecithin* (E322), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476)], Peanut Butter Crème Center (48%) [Peanuts; Sugar*; Dextrose*; Salt; Antioxidant, TBHQ (E319)], *Produced from Genetically Modified Sugar Beet, Corn and Soya Beans

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of other Nuts For allergens please see ingredients highlighted in bold

Storage

To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool, dry place (16 °C to 18°C) and consume before the date given.

Produce of

Manufactured in Mexico

Name and address

  • Manufactured in Mexico for The Hershey Company by:
  • Hersmex,
  • S. de R.L. de C.V. Av. Industrias del Poniente 201,
  • Centro,
  • General Escobedo,
  • 66050 Nuevo León,

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Return to

  • Please send comments within the EU to
  • Hershey International,
  • c/o A.I.B. International,
  • P.O. Box 11,
  • Leatherhead,
  • Surrey,
  • KT22 7YZ,
  • UK.
  • Questions or comments?
  • www.askhershey.com

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy2248 kJ
-537 kcal
Fat29.8 g
of which saturates10.9 g
Carbohydrate56.5 g
of which sugars51.1 g
Protein10.9 g
Salt0.9 g
Reeses

5 stars

Review from REESE'S

This chocolate is very lethal for me to have around as once I have one little taste I can't help but want lots more! So tasty and the perfect size chocolates to enjoy especially if you're on the go and in a hurry.

Great chocolate

5 stars

Review from REESE'S

I absolutely love peanut butter so these are great as a little treat or sweet snack. The size of the individual cups are a perfect size to satisfy sweet cravings without overindulging. will definitely being buying more of these in the future

Delicious!!

5 stars

Review from REESE'S

What can I say about this..... Its one if my favorite chocolatrs, the classic taste of the chocolate and peanut butter together I think is to die for. Anyone who like this combo together I would highly recommend to give this a go. You won't be disappointed.

Love em!

5 stars

Review from REESE'S

Reese's peanut butter cups are pretty much the king of sweeties. They have everything you need from a chocolate. A nice sweet and salty balance with a perfect texture. Cant beat them! Why would you want anything else?

Peanut butter goodness!

5 stars

Review from REESE'S

I don't think there is another peanut butter product out there! These are truly delicious and very indulgent. Each cup is the perfect size for a nice treat and filling enough to feel satisfied. I highly recommend!

Amazing

5 stars

Review from REESE'S

Delicious. Just wish they were bigger!! Seems like they're gona in two bites. But they do have an amazing flavour. Really nice. Peanutty and chocolately all in one go. What more can I say! 10/10 would recommend.

Wrong texture

1 stars

Review from REESE'S

I receive this product and didn't really like them the chocolate was really nice but the texture inside is all kinds of wrong. Peanut butter wasn't the texture I was expecting and I wouldn't by again.

Taste cheap and no eco-friendly at all

1 stars

Review from REESE'S

I like the combinaison peanut butter and chocolate it work well together, the reese's peanut butter cup are for me the limit of the sweetness I can accept. The chocolate taste like an old biscuit you forgot ages ago.

My favourite snack!

5 stars

Review from REESE'S

I love Reece's peanut butter cups. Great taste, great size and an overall yummy treat. I enjoy eating these myself and so does my family. Very happy to recommend as they can be enjoyed by everyone. Thanks

So delicious

5 stars

Review from REESE'S

I love these peanut butter cups and I'm not a fan of American style chocolate generally. There's something about the combination that works really well. The kids,even my 18 month old, love them too, so I have to hide them if I want them to last more than an hour after the shopping

