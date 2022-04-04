Reese's Peanut Butter Cup 5 Pack 77G

Reeses
This chocolate is very lethal for me to have around as once I have one little taste I can't help but want lots more! So tasty and the perfect size chocolates to enjoy especially if you're on the go and in a hurry.
Great chocolate
I absolutely love peanut butter so these are great as a little treat or sweet snack. The size of the individual cups are a perfect size to satisfy sweet cravings without overindulging. will definitely being buying more of these in the future
Delicious!!
What can I say about this..... Its one if my favorite chocolatrs, the classic taste of the chocolate and peanut butter together I think is to die for. Anyone who like this combo together I would highly recommend to give this a go. You won't be disappointed.
Love em!
Reese's peanut butter cups are pretty much the king of sweeties. They have everything you need from a chocolate. A nice sweet and salty balance with a perfect texture. Cant beat them! Why would you want anything else?
Peanut butter goodness!
I don't think there is another peanut butter product out there! These are truly delicious and very indulgent. Each cup is the perfect size for a nice treat and filling enough to feel satisfied. I highly recommend!
Amazing
Delicious. Just wish they were bigger!! Seems like they're gona in two bites. But they do have an amazing flavour. Really nice. Peanutty and chocolately all in one go. What more can I say! 10/10 would recommend.
Wrong texture
I receive this product and didn't really like them the chocolate was really nice but the texture inside is all kinds of wrong. Peanut butter wasn't the texture I was expecting and I wouldn't by again.
Taste cheap and no eco-friendly at all
I like the combinaison peanut butter and chocolate it work well together, the reese's peanut butter cup are for me the limit of the sweetness I can accept. The chocolate taste like an old biscuit you forgot ages ago.
My favourite snack!
I love Reece's peanut butter cups. Great taste, great size and an overall yummy treat. I enjoy eating these myself and so does my family. Very happy to recommend as they can be enjoyed by everyone. Thanks
So delicious
I love these peanut butter cups and I'm not a fan of American style chocolate generally. There's something about the combination that works really well. The kids,even my 18 month old, love them too, so I have to hide them if I want them to last more than an hour after the shopping