Nestle Kit Kat Chunky White Chocolate Bars 4 X 40G

- Energy902kJ 216kcal11%
- Fat12.1g17%
- Saturates6.9g35%
- Sugars18.7g21%
- Salt0.07g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2256kJ
Product Description
- Crispy wafer finger covered with white chocolate (68%).
- Good to remember: enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures
- A delicious chocolate bar, comprising a crispy wafer covered in a tasty layer of thick white chocolate
- Unwrap, snap off a chunk and enjoy the delicious smooth white chocolate and crispy wafer of KITKAT Chunky White Chocolate. KITKAT Chunky launched in 1999, and is the biggest innovation for KITKAT since its launch in 1935. You can choose from the classic KITKAT Chunky Milk or mix your break up and pick up a KITKAT Chunky Peanut Butter. If you want an even bigger break, go for KITKAT Chunky Duo. KITKAT Chunky uses sustainably sourced cocoa from the Nestle Cocoa Plan. In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! The Nestle Cocoa Plan works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Thanks to The Cocoa Plan, no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced. With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger and the newest addition; KITKAT Senses. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT®
- Why not mix up your break and try a taste of KITKAT Chunky Salted Caramel Fudge?
- A great treat when you are enjoying a break, a KITKAT with a bit more bite
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed), Wheat Flour, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Butterfat (from Milk), Natural Vanilla Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts and other Tree Nuts.
Storage
Store cool and dry.
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 1 Bar = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- Y091 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
4 x 40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bar
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2256kJ
|902kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|540kcal
|216kcal
|2000kcal
|11%
|Fat
|30.2g
|12.1g
|70g
|17%
|of which: saturates
|17.3g
|6.9g
|20g
|35%
|Carbohydrate
|58.6g
|23.5g
|260g
|9%
|of which: sugars
|46.8g
|18.7g
|90g
|21%
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.3g
|-
|-
|Protein
|7.7g
|3.1g
|50g
|6%
|Salt
|0.18g
|0.07g
|6g
|1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
