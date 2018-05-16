Nutella And Go Multi Pack 96G

- Energy1030 kJ 246 kcal12%
Product Description
- Hazelnut spread with cocoa.
- Dip into delicious Nutella & GO anytime, anywhere
- Now you can enjoy the great taste of Nutella anytime, anywhere, with the Nutella & Go snack pack.
- Available in a single serve pack, perfect for when you're on the go. Nutella & Go comes with delicious Nutella choc-hazelnut spread and crispy breadsticks, perfect for dipping.
- 2 x Nutella&Go! 48g packs, each containing:
- 35g Nutella
- 13g Breadsticks
- Pack size: 96g
Information
Ingredients
Hazelnuts Spread with Cocoa: Sugar, Palm Oil, Hazelnuts (13%), Fat-Reduced Cocoa (7.4%), Skimmed Milk Powder (6.6%), Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier: Lecithin (Soya), Vanillin, Breadsticks: Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Baker's Yeast
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Soya
Storage
Keep at room temperature.Do not store in the fridge.
Number of uses
Portions per container = 1 (48g)
Distributor address
- Ferrero UK Ltd,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE,
- UK.
Net Contents
2 x 48g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Per pack (48g)
|% RI* Per pack
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|2148/
|1030/
|-
|513
|246
|12%
|Fat (g)
|25.5
|12.2
|17%
|of which Saturates (g)
|9.3
|4.5
|23%
|Carbohydrates
|62.1
|29.8
|11%
|of which Sugars (g)
|42.6
|20.4
|23%
|Protein (g)
|7.2
|3.5
|7%
|Salt (g)
|0.691
|0.332
|6%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
