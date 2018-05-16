By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nutella And Go Multi Pack 96G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Nutella And Go Multi Pack 96G
£ 1.50
£1.57/100g
Per pack
  • Energy1030 kJ 246 kcal
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100 g

Product Description

  • Hazelnut spread with cocoa.
  • Dip into delicious Nutella & GO anytime, anywhere
  • Now you can enjoy the great taste of Nutella anytime, anywhere, with the Nutella & Go snack pack.
  • Available in a single serve pack, perfect for when you're on the go. Nutella & Go comes with delicious Nutella choc-hazelnut spread and crispy breadsticks, perfect for dipping.
  • 2 x Nutella&Go! 48g packs, each containing:
  • 35g Nutella
  • 13g Breadsticks
  • Pack size: 96g

Information

Ingredients

Hazelnuts Spread with Cocoa: Sugar, Palm Oil, Hazelnuts (13%), Fat-Reduced Cocoa (7.4%), Skimmed Milk Powder (6.6%), Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier: Lecithin (Soya), Vanillin, Breadsticks: Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Baker's Yeast

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Soya

Storage

Keep at room temperature.Do not store in the fridge.

Number of uses

Portions per container = 1 (48g)

Distributor address

  • Ferrero UK Ltd,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Ferrero UK Ltd,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE,
  • UK.

Net Contents

2 x 48g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gPer pack (48g)% RI* Per pack
Energy (kJ/kcal)2148/1030/
-51324612%
Fat (g)25.512.217%
of which Saturates (g)9.34.523%
Carbohydrates 62.129.811%
of which Sugars (g)42.620.423%
Protein (g) 7.23.57%
Salt (g) 0.6910.3326%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

