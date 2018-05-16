Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Chocolate Barsx4 148G

- Energy749 kJ 179 kcal9%
- Fat8.9 g13%
- Saturates5.3 g27%
- Sugars18 g20%
- Salt0.14 g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2025 kJ
Product Description
- Milk chocolate with caramel centre (37%).
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- Deliciously creamy Cadbury milk chocolate with a gooey caramel centre
- Made with a Glass and a Half of fresh milk
- Each pack contains 4 bars, ideal for an afternoon treat and for that sweet chocolate escape at work, home or on the go
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 148g
Information
Ingredients
Milk**, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifiers (E442, E471, E476), Salt, Sodium Bicarbonate, Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20% minimum, actual 23%, Contains Vegetable Fats in Addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Wheat
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
4 x 37 g bars per pack
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Net Contents
148g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per bar (37 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2025 kJ
|749 kJ
|8400 kJ/
|-
|485 kcal
|179 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|24.0 g
|8.9 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|14.0 g
|5.3 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|61.0 g
|22.5 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|48.5 g
|18.0 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|0.4 g
|0.2 g
|-
|Protein
|5.1 g
|1.9 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.38 g
|0.14 g
|6 g
