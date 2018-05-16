By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Chocolate Barsx4 148G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Chocolate Barsx4 148G
£ 1.50
£1.02/100g
Be Treatwise. Each 37 g serving contains
  • Energy749 kJ 179 kcal
    9%
  • Fat8.9 g
    13%
  • Saturates5.3 g
    27%
  • Sugars18 g
    20%
  • Salt0.14 g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2025 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with caramel centre (37%).

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Deliciously creamy Cadbury milk chocolate with a gooey caramel centre
  • Made with a Glass and a Half of fresh milk
  • Each pack contains 4 bars, ideal for an afternoon treat and for that sweet chocolate escape at work, home or on the go
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 148g

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifiers (E442, E471, E476), Salt, Sodium Bicarbonate, Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20% minimum, actual 23%, Contains Vegetable Fats in Addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

4 x 37 g bars per pack

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

148g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (37 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2025 kJ749 kJ8400 kJ/
-485 kcal179 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 24.0 g8.9 g70 g
of which Saturates 14.0 g5.3 g20 g
Carbohydrate 61.0 g22.5 g260 g
of which Sugars 48.5 g18.0 g90 g
Fibre 0.4 g0.2 g-
Protein 5.1 g1.9 g50 g
Salt 0.38 g0.14 g6 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Cadbury Twirl Chocolate Multipack 4 X34g

£ 1.50
£1.11/100g

Kp Skips Prawn Cocktail Crisps 6 X 13.1G

£ 1.00
£1.28/100g

Cadbury Wispa Chocolate Multipack 4 X30g

£ 1.50
£1.25/100g

Smarties 4 Pack 152G

£ 1.00
£0.66/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here