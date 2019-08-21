Cadbury Flake 4 Pack 102G

Good quality and value for money
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2179 kJ
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Store in a dry place. Protect for heat.
4 x 25.6 g bars per pack
102g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Bar (25.6 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2179 kJ
|558 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|521 kcal
|133 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|27 g
|7.0 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|16 g
|4.2 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|60 g
|15 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|59 g
|15 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|2.4 g
|0.6 g
|-
|Protein
|7.4 g
|1.9 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.26 g
|0.07 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
