By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Flake 4 Pack 102G

5(1)Write a review
Cadbury Flake 4 Pack 102G
£ 1.50
£1.48/100g
Be Treatwise. Each 25.6 g contains
  • Energy558 kJ 133 kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.0 g
    10%
  • Saturates4.2 g
    21%
  • Sugars15 g
    17%
  • Salt0.07 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2179 kJ

Product Description

  • The crumbliest, flakiest milk chocolate.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • This decadent Cadbury Flake bar is made from the crumbliest, flakiest chocolate, for a delicate melt-in-the-mouth texture.
  • Each pack contains 4 bars, ideal for an afternoon treat and for that sweet chocolate escape at work, home or on the go.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 102g

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect for heat.

Number of uses

4 x 25.6 g bars per pack

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

102g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Bar (25.6 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2179 kJ558 kJ8400 kJ /
-521 kcal133 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 27 g7.0 g70 g
of which Saturates 16 g4.2 g20 g
Carbohydrate 60 g15 g260 g
of which Sugars 59 g15 g90 g
Fibre 2.4 g0.6 g-
Protein 7.4 g1.9 g50 g
Salt 0.26 g0.07 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good quality and value for money

5 stars

Good quality and value for money

Usually bought next

Cadbury Twirl Chocolate Multipack 4 X34g

£ 1.50
£1.11/100g

Tesco Real Dairy Spray Cream 250G

£ 1.10
£0.44/100g

Cadbury Crunchie Chocolate Multipack 4 X32g

£ 1.50
£1.18/100g

Tesco Pink & White Marshmallows 100G

£ 0.80
£0.80/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here