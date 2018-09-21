Kinder Mini Treats 16 Pack 200G

Choc treats for good girl.
These are treats for my granddaughter when she is a good girl and when she achieves tasks I set her. She really loves them. x
Fine Milk Chocolate 40% (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Oil, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin, Total Milk Constituents: 33%, Total Cocoa Constituents: 13%
Store in a cool dry placeBest before: See top of pack
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bar (12.5g)
|%RI* per bar
|Energy kJ/kcal
|2360/566
|296/71
|4%
|Fat g
|35
|4.4
|6%
|of which Saturates g
|22.6
|2.8
|14%
|Carbohydrates g
|53.5
|6.7
|3%
|of which Sugars g
|53.3
|6.7
|7%
|Protein g
|8.7
|1.1
|2%
|Salt g
|0.31
|0.4
|1%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000kcal)
