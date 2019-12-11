By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kit Kat Milk Chocolate Bar 4 Finger 41.5G X 8 Pack

5(49)Write a review
image 1 of Kit Kat Milk Chocolate Bar 4 Finger 41.5G X 8 Pack
£ 2.00
£0.60/100g

Offer

Each bar** contains
  • Energy893kJ 213kcal
    11%
  • Fat10.4g
    15%
  • Saturates5.8g
    29%
  • Sugars22.0g
    24%
  • Salt0.08g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2141kJ

Product Description

  • Eight bars of four crispy wafer fingers covered with milk chocolate (66%)
  • Join us at facebook.com/kitkatuk
  • Share your chocolate bar break with #MyBreak
  • Check out our YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/user/kitkat
  • Visit www.kitkat.co.uk
  • Good to remember, enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures
  • Unwrap, break off a chocolate finger, snap it in two and savour the crispy wafer biscuit covered in deliciously smooth milk chocolate. KITKAT was first launched in 1935 as 'Rowntree's Chocolate Crisp' and didn't acquire its name until two years later in 1937. The ”KITKAT” name originates from the late 17th century in London, when a literary club met at a pie shop owned by pastry chef Christopher Catling. The group was called the "Kit Kat club" and took its name from an abbreviated version of the owner's name. Launched in York and still produced there today, KITKAT is a British classic. In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! thanks to The Cocoa Plan, This means no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced. With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger and the newest addition; KITKAT Bites. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT®
  • Why not mix up your break and try a taste of New York with KITKAT Chunky Salted Caramel Fudge chocolate bar?
  • A delicious chocolate bar, made of 4 fingers of crispy wafer covered with smooth milk chocolate
  • MultiPack of 8 Kit Kat bars
  • Ideal for a break at home or work
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 332g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm Kernel, Palm, Shea/Illipe/Mango Kernel/Kokum Gurgi/Sal), Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Soya Lecithin), Yeast, Skimmed Milk Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Butterfat (from Milk), Natural Flavourings, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 60%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store cool and dryBest Before End: (see coding panel or under tin seal)

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 4 Fingers = 1 Serving

Number of uses

Contains 8 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 604 604 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
Net Contents

8 x 41.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*%RI*
Energy 2141kJ893kJ8400kJ
-511kcal213 kcal2000kcal11%
Fat 24.8g10.4g70g15%
of which: saturates 13.8g5.8g20g29%
Carbohydrate 65.1g27.2g260g10%
of which: sugars 52.7g22.0g90g24%
Fibre 2.0g0.8g--
Protein 5.8g2.4g50g5%
Salt 0.20g0.08g6g1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**4 Fingers----
Contains 8 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

49 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

One of my favourite chocolates

4 stars

I'm personally not much of a chocolate fan, as I think it all gets too sickly. But KitKat are the perfect mixture of milk chocolate and crunchy biscuit, so it doesn't become sickly. Another thing I love about KitKat, is that you can easily eat 1 finger and save the rest, or eat it all in one go! Big fan! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious afternoon snack!

5 stars

This is a delicious afternoon snack and as its a multi-pack, you can enjoy for a few days with a cup of tea at work, or share with your friends and colleagues. An absolute classic that you or no one can ever turn down! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A classic!

5 stars

Kitkat original 4 fingers - what can you say?!! An all time classic and a delicious (and not too calorific) snack. Yes the new products with different flavourings are yummy but you cannot replace the classic kit kat. Not changing in taste since when I was young!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

What is not to love

5 stars

I am a person that avoids chocolate at all costs when dieting when I found a packet of these in my hand! I told my other half I would have one and he would have to take the other 7 to work so I don’t eat them! Well.... before my other half even got home I had eaten 7 4-finger KitKats and o my saved the one left so that my other half wasn’t left completely empty handed! I had forgotten just how good they were! The wafer and chocolate makes you feel like you’re eating a chocolate biscuit but ten times better so I guess the only downside is that I had to do a LOT of exercise after buying a multipack of these - be warned these are addictive haha! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A definate must have!!!

5 stars

These chocolate bars are addictive! They have four sticks of kitkat in so it’s just enough to make you feel like you’ve had an extra treat. The chocolate literally melts in my mouth! It’s smooth silky texture is perfect for my children too. The inside is made of a wafer type biscuit so it gives different textures as you bite into it. Both the wafer and the chocolate work well together. Perfect! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best chocolate fingers, hands down!

5 stars

I’ve always loved a Kit Kat, however, over the years my head has been turned by other chocolates looking for a good time.... Fast forward to 2019 and after eating my way through the confectionary aisle I found myself back to my first love, the Original Kit Kat. And though the foil packaging has slightly changed from the iconic paper and foil wrapping of yesteryear, this OG hasn’t lost any of its original charm, and most importantly, any of it’s delicious flavour! So if you’ve been tempted by other chocolate, perhaps it’s time to get back to your roots and have a break.... you know the rest! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

All time favourite treat!

5 stars

Just fallen in love all over again with Kitkat! As an adult you try and cut down on chocolate and treats, but this is my favourite of all time. I don’t think there is another chocolate bar on the market that tastes this good with a cup of coffee! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

We love a Kitkat!

5 stars

Everyone in our household loves a Kitkat! Especially the kids. Great tasting, perfect mix of wafer and chocolate and easy to share! Perfect little snack for sharing with young and old alike. Easy for kids and babies to hold and eat. My 7 month old nephew finds these really easy to hold when we’re giving him a little treat. Had these in my bag at work too and the red packaging is instantly recognisable and so had to share them round the office too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

What can you say?!

4 stars

The classic original KitKat is always the perfect combination of chocolate and wafer. The chocolate ganache between the layers is delicious and the thin layer of Nestlé chocolate round the outside is just the right balance [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Childhood Revisited!!!

5 stars

I adore KitKat. The crispy wafer with the creamy chocolate and the joy when you break the fingers with a snap....its childhood revisited. I always keep some KitKat in the cupboard as it doubles up as a snack too. A firm family favourite. It is a classic for a reason. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 49 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

