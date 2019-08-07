By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nestle Aero Peppermint 4 Pack 108G

5(41)Write a review
image 1 of Nestle Aero Peppermint 4 Pack 108G
£ 1.50
£1.39/100g
Each bar** contains
  • Energy600kJ 143kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.8g
    11%
  • Saturates4.6g
    23%
  • Sugars16.4g
    18%
  • Salt0.07g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2222kJ

Product Description

  • Smooth milk chocolate filled with peppermint flavoured bubbles.
  • AERO is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
  • Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
  • Visit https://www.facebook.com/aerobubblychocolate or
  • http://www.aerochocolate.co.uk/ for more information
  • With a smooth milk chocolate shell and a light, bubbly peppermint centre, Aero® Peppermint is refreshingly minty. Make treat time mintier with our bubbly mint chocolate - pick up a Peppermint Aero®.
  • Our famously bubbly chocolate is ideal for ‘me' time, when it's time for a treat at work or in the evening. Break a piece off, feel it melt on your tongue as every single bubble is released, and revel in the bubbly pleasure of Aero® chocolate.
  • This much-loved chocolate is famous worldwide for its unique, bubbly texture, and has been for decades. Aero® was first launched in 1935 in peppermint flavour, followed by the milk chocolate variation in the 1970s. Since then, we've been creating even more ways to enjoy Aero®, such as Aero® Bubbles, the perfect way to spread the bubbly joy. With new flavours such as orange joining the range, there's an Aero® for everyone!
  • When it's time for a treat, pick up an Aero® and feel the bubbles melt™.
  • Have you tried Aero® Peppermint Bubbles? They're delicious little balls of smooth milk chocolate, with a bubbly, peppermint-flavoured centre. These delights are perfect to share with friends and family.
  • Enjoy moments of bubbly pleasure with the Aero® Peppermint Chocolate Multipack
  • Smooth, bubbly milk chocolate in a smooth chocolate shell
  • Our iconic, effortless, melt-in-the-mouth aerated chocolate
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 108g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetables Fats (Palm/ Shea/ Sal/ Illipe/ Kokum Gurgi/ Mango Kernel, Sunflower), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavourings, Colours (Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins, Curcumin), Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store cool and dryBest Before End: see coding panel or under fin seal

Preparation and Usage

  • Know your servings
  • 1 bar = 1 serving

Number of uses

Contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 604 604 (UK)
  • 00800 63785 385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • www.aerochocolate.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 27g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*% RI*
Energy 2222kJ600kJ8400kJ
-531kcal143kcal2000kcal7%
Fat 28.9g7.8g70g11%
of which: saturates17.1g4.6g20g23%
Carbohydrate 61.6g16.6g260g6%
of which: sugars60.8g16.4g90g18%
Fibre 1.1g0.3g--
Protein 5.4g1.5g50g3%
Salt 0.25g0.07g6g1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**1 bar----
Contains 4 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

41 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice and minty

5 stars

Very smooth bubble that just melts in you mouth nice sized 4 pack just hard not to eat them all. Great fun for all the family my kids love them just as much as me. Only down side visit does melt and get messy very quickly [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy mintiness

5 stars

Love Aero, especially like the single bars. It is a great snack size. My son loved it too. Lovely bubbly. Will definitely be buying again. Great tasty treat for us all. Great price too... not too expensive. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Areo soft and fluffy

5 stars

Silky smooth on the outside, bubbly goodness on the inside, very light and not too chocolatey or sickly. The mint flavour is mellow but gorgeous. Went down a storm with the children. Would definitely buy again and will be the new addiction to our snack tin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Highly minty, less crumbly!

5 stars

My family loves these snack size Aero bars. They are perfect for lunchboxes, handbags or straight out of the fridge for a little pick me up. They are really minty and way less crumbly than the traditional aero bars. I would definitely recommend these. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

yummy yummy

5 stars

i got these as a treat for my kids and thay were lovely thay are very minty the bubbles melt on your tongue the chocolate is so silky and dont taste lard like some cheaper chocolate on the market this is defo a family favourite [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty treat

5 stars

Love these bars. 27g is just enough to satisfy a chocolate craving without making you feel guilty. The flavour is really delicious without being overpowering. The chocolate smooth and tasty. I like multipacks as they can go in packed lunches or for a cheeky snack. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely bubbly chocolate!

5 stars

Really loved the taste and the mint flavouring. Forgot how tasty aero is! Will definitely be purchasing more! My kids prefer the original but I prefer the mint. Very bubbly and light and perfect night time treat! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice

4 stars

Although mint chocolate is not my favourite I really liked the style and shape of this chocolate bar. The 5 bitesized pices were better than the original to eat on the go with less mess. Would definitely get these again but in the non mint flavour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely peppermint taste

5 stars

If you want something sweet, fresh, light and tasty to snack - Aero peppermint chocolate is perfect. Great pack of four bars in it, excelent to share with friends or family during travel or picninc. Bars with cocolate coverage and light bubbled cooling peppermint filling - for my family just perfect as desert after lunch. Kids just love it, because of mixture chocolate and peppermint. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

its ok

3 stars

its a nice chocolate for a snack . i got a pack of 4 and it was a reasonable size and one is enough for a snack or treat. it got chocolate layer on the top and bubbly peppermint centre. however, it is doesn't taste refreshingly minty as its states. I had previously tried some other minty flavour chocolates and loved it but this one is not as minty as i would like it to be . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 41 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Cadbury Wispa Gold 4X41g

£ 1.50
£0.92/100g

Tesco Bourbon Creams Biscuits 296G

£ 0.45
£0.15/100g

Kp Skips Prawn Cocktail Crisps 6 X 13.1G

£ 1.00
£1.28/100g

Kp Hula Hoops Family 6X24g

£ 1.00
£0.69/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here