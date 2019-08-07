Nestle Aero Peppermint 4 Pack 108G

Nice and minty
Very smooth bubble that just melts in you mouth nice sized 4 pack just hard not to eat them all. Great fun for all the family my kids love them just as much as me. Only down side visit does melt and get messy very quickly [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Yummy mintiness
Love Aero, especially like the single bars. It is a great snack size. My son loved it too. Lovely bubbly. Will definitely be buying again. Great tasty treat for us all. Great price too... not too expensive. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Areo soft and fluffy
Silky smooth on the outside, bubbly goodness on the inside, very light and not too chocolatey or sickly. The mint flavour is mellow but gorgeous. Went down a storm with the children. Would definitely buy again and will be the new addiction to our snack tin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Highly minty, less crumbly!
My family loves these snack size Aero bars. They are perfect for lunchboxes, handbags or straight out of the fridge for a little pick me up. They are really minty and way less crumbly than the traditional aero bars. I would definitely recommend these. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
yummy yummy
i got these as a treat for my kids and thay were lovely thay are very minty the bubbles melt on your tongue the chocolate is so silky and dont taste lard like some cheaper chocolate on the market this is defo a family favourite [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Tasty treat
Love these bars. 27g is just enough to satisfy a chocolate craving without making you feel guilty. The flavour is really delicious without being overpowering. The chocolate smooth and tasty. I like multipacks as they can go in packed lunches or for a cheeky snack. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely bubbly chocolate!
Really loved the taste and the mint flavouring. Forgot how tasty aero is! Will definitely be purchasing more! My kids prefer the original but I prefer the mint. Very bubbly and light and perfect night time treat! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice
Although mint chocolate is not my favourite I really liked the style and shape of this chocolate bar. The 5 bitesized pices were better than the original to eat on the go with less mess. Would definitely get these again but in the non mint flavour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely peppermint taste
If you want something sweet, fresh, light and tasty to snack - Aero peppermint chocolate is perfect. Great pack of four bars in it, excelent to share with friends or family during travel or picninc. Bars with cocolate coverage and light bubbled cooling peppermint filling - for my family just perfect as desert after lunch. Kids just love it, because of mixture chocolate and peppermint. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
its ok
its a nice chocolate for a snack . i got a pack of 4 and it was a reasonable size and one is enough for a snack or treat. it got chocolate layer on the top and bubbly peppermint centre. however, it is doesn't taste refreshingly minty as its states. I had previously tried some other minty flavour chocolates and loved it but this one is not as minty as i would like it to be . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]