Smarties Chocolate Multipack 4 X 34G
New
- Energy337kJ 80kcal4%
- Fat3.2g5%
- Saturates1.9g10%
- Sugars10.7g12%
- Salt0.02g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1973kJ
Product Description
- Milk chocolate (65%) in a crisp sugar shell.
- www.smarties.co.uk
- www.smarties.co.uk/smart-initiatives
- Yummy smooth milk chocolate covered in colourful crisp sugar shells, now available as the convenient Smarties® 4 pack, great for sharing (and stashing). Each Smarties® chocolate tube contains red, yellow, green, blue, violet, pink, brown and orange Smarties®.
- Let's be recycling heroes! Once you have enjoyed Smarties®, dispose of the paper wrapper in your paper recycling bin.
- The resealable Smarties® tubes offer the ideal no-mess treat when you're out and about.
- Deliciously smooth milk chocolate has been at the heart of Smarties® for more than 80 years and, in 2005, Smarties® were the first UK major confectionery brand to move to no artificial colours - more reasons to enjoy Smarties®.
- We select only quality, 100% certified sustainable cocoa beans through the Nestlé® Cocoa Plan ®, which aims to improve the lives of cocoa farming communities and the quality of their products.
- Enjoy Smarties® as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Love our Smarties® Multipack? Here's what to try next.
- Have you tried our Smarties® Sharing Bags, filled with everyone's favourite colour Smarties®, perfect for family film nights or sharing with friends. And, if you love Smarties® chocolate, then get ready to experience chocolate heaven with Smarties® Sharing Block - yummy smooth milk chocolate Smarties® in a delicious chocolate bar!
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature - Cocoa, Rainforest Alliance Certified™ cocoa. Find out more at ra.org
- ®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Nutritional Compass®
- Smooth milk chocolate covered in colourful crisp sugar shells - which colour are you?
- A deliciously fun and colourful treat in convenient resealable Smarties® tubes
- Includes orange Smarties®, made using natural orange oil
- Coloured using food & plant extracts - no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
- Quality, 100% certified sustainable cocoa beans selected through the Nestlé® Cocoa Plan®
- Pack size: 136G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Wheat Flour, Butterfat (from Milk), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Rice Starch, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotene, Curcumin), Natural Flavouring, Spirulina Concentrate, Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax White), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Safflower, Radish), Barley Malt Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store Cool and Dry.For Best Before End see tube
Number of uses
Contains 8 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- ROI: 00800 8378 5385
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
4 x 34g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per half tube
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|1973kJ
|337kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|470kcal
|80kcal
|2000kcal
|4%
|Fat
|18.8g
|3.2g
|70g
|5%
|of which: saturates
|11.4g
|1.9g
|20g
|10%
|Carbohydrate
|68.0g
|11.6g
|260g
|4%
|of which: sugars
|62.8g
|10.7g
|90g
|12%
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.3g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6.3g
|1.1g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.12g
|0.02g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjust for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 8 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021